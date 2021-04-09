Apology issued after soccer coach, team leave game Tuesday

An argument over a soccer goal Tuesday evening in Fredericktown caused some controversy for the Farmington School District.

During the Farmington vs. Fredericktown varsity girls soccer game, a goal scored near halftime was questioned by the Farmington head coach.

Farmington Superintendent Matt Ruble commented on the situation.

“There was a disagreement between the officials and our coach right before halftime,” he said. “There was a call at the end of the half that was disputed.”

Because of the argument, the head coach and the Farmington team did not return to the game after the halftime and as a result, lost the game 5-0.

Ruble released a statement on the district’s stance about the actions during the game.

“The Farmington School District Administration along with the Board of Education and High School Athletic Department in no way condone the actions taken by our head soccer coach and regrets that it cost student-athletes from both schools the opportunity to compete,” he said. “Both the Farmington School District and High School Administrations have reached out and apologized to Fredericktown for this unfortunate incident.