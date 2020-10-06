Appeal made for UniTec help

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of his letter delivered to area Chambers of Commerce, Myers said he was “excited to assist Jeff (Cauley) and his team.”

“We would appreciate your consideration to help our students at UniTec,” he wrote. “Your donation of either funds or the purchase of needed educational items that our local students must have to learn and perform the skills they need to begin their career is not only appreciated, but imperative this school year.”

UniTec is the trade school option overseen by North County School District and offered to 450-500 high school students each year from the districts of Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi and West County. Their programs included health care, electrical, manufacturing, automotive repair, broadcasting, culinary arts and graphic design, to name a few.

Cauley said so far, Centene Corporation has come through with $1,500, Midwest Embroidery of Potosi with $500, US Tool with $5,000, and Lee Mechanical has pledged to donate welding supplies.

“I know there are some other folks who are going to be doing some things, and we really appreciate it,” Cauley said.

He pointed out that last month, the North County School Board voted to allocate $17,000 to help offset some of the costs.

