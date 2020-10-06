Appeal made for UniTec help

Area business and industry are coming to the aid of UniTec Career Center, which is getting by this year without its usual Enhancement Grant funding and turning to small grants and other options to augment the extra equipment and materials needed for its many vocational programs.
US Tool Group’s Vice President of HR, Tony Myers, is president of the Industry and Education Council.
Myers recently appealed to area business and industry leaders to help UniTec out with donations of funds or materials and tools. A “wish list” of needed materials can be found at https://business.farmingtonregionalchamber.com/news/details/unitech-needs-your-assistance, along with a request to coordinate with US Tool’s HR Generalist Jamie Vinson, jamie.vinson@ustg.net, to ensure duplication is prevented. Checks or gift cards can be dropped off at UniTec or mailed to Unitec Career Center, Attn. Jeff Cauley, 7163 Raider Rd., Bonne Terre, MO 63628.
Already, Cap America in Fredericktown, US Tool in Farmington and First State Community Bank in Bonne Terre have donated materials or funds to the school. This latest appeal has brought in additional pledges and checks, according to Jeff Cauley, UniTec’s director.
“Tony (Myers) has been great,” Cauley said. “I didn’t ask him to do it, but he’s gone out and really come forward to step up and make this appeal for us. We can’t thank him enough.”
As part of his letter delivered to area Chambers of Commerce, Myers said he was “excited to assist Jeff (Cauley) and his team.”
“We would appreciate your consideration to help our students at UniTec,” he wrote. “Your donation of either funds or the purchase of needed educational items that our local students must have to learn and perform the skills they need to begin their career is not only appreciated, but imperative this school year.”
UniTec is the trade school option overseen by North County School District and offered to 450-500 high school students each year from the districts of Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi and West County. Their programs included health care, electrical, manufacturing, automotive repair, broadcasting, culinary arts and graphic design, to name a few.
Cauley said so far, Centene Corporation has come through with $1,500, Midwest Embroidery of Potosi with $500, US Tool with $5,000, and Lee Mechanical has pledged to donate welding supplies.
“I know there are some other folks who are going to be doing some things, and we really appreciate it,” Cauley said.
He pointed out that last month, the North County School Board voted to allocate $17,000 to help offset some of the costs.
