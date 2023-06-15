In partnership with the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce, Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will host the second Acadia Valley Community Picnic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24.

This event is a way for the community to come together and kick off the summer with games, food and kids’ activities, as well as horseshoe and beanbag-toss tournaments for adults and kids.

This year’s theme, "Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales," will allow for several theme-related fun fantasy activities including arts, crafts and opportunities to dress up for pictures or put on a play.

Food items will be available for purchase, but general admission is free. All proceeds from food sales and event vendors and food trucks will go toward the annual fireworks display, which the chamber of commerce holds on the historic site grounds every Fourth of July.

For more information about the picnic, contact the historic site museum at 573-546-3454 and speak to Brick or Bryan. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.