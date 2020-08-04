Arcadia Valley district reports staff COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arcadia Valley School District announced on Monday night that four of their office staff/administrators have been placed under quarantine based on COVID-19 protocol from the Iron County Health Department. One individual has tested positive.

“The individual who tested positive had no contact with any students at this point and all other individuals who they had close contact with have been notified by the Iron County Health Department,” the update from the school district said. “The individual was on campus two days prior to ever having any symptoms, but according to health guidelines, an individual could be contagious 48 hours before ever having any symptoms.”

Monday was their first day back with office staff. The first day of school is Aug. 25.

“As we have mentioned before, this is going to make for an interesting year,” the district’s update said. “Please know that we are trying everything we can to be able to provide a safe and effective learning environment for your children for the 2020-2021 school year.”

The district also included the following updates:

1. Their offices are closed to visitors, except for new student enrollment at this point. They will post and email when they will reopen.