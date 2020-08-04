Arcadia Valley district reports staff COVID-19 case

The Arcadia Valley School District announced on Monday night that four of their office staff/administrators have been placed under quarantine based on COVID-19 protocol from the Iron County Health Department. One individual has tested positive.
“The individual who tested positive had no contact with any students at this point and all other individuals who they had close contact with have been notified by the Iron County Health Department,” the update from the school district said. “The individual was on campus two days prior to ever having any symptoms, but according to health guidelines, an individual could be contagious 48 hours before ever having any symptoms.”
Monday was their first day back with office staff. The first day of school is Aug. 25.
“As we have mentioned before, this is going to make for an interesting year,” the district’s update said. “Please know that we are trying everything we can to be able to provide a safe and effective learning environment for your children for the 2020-2021 school year.”
The district also included the following updates:
1. Their offices are closed to visitors, except for new student enrollment at this point. They will post and email when they will reopen.
2. Students who are new to the district can still pick up and drop off enrollment packets in each of the building offices.
3. Currently this year, students still have two options for learning: Traditional On-Campus Learning and Virtual Learning Program from home. An email will be coming out Tuesday on how to enroll in the Virtual Program and more information on the program.
4. The district's full re-entry plan will be released on its website, emailed, and on the district Facebook page by Aug. 10.
5. The district stressed that, even with all the protocols put in place at the school, attending on-campus learning will introduce a greater risk of exposure to students and families to the COVID-19 virus.
6. Information on changes to Open House and Building Registration will be coming soon.
7. The district's plans can change daily or even hourly as to what 2020-2021 will look like as they try their best to educate students.
Iron County has 19 total cases and 13 active cases, according to the health department. That’s up one case from Monday.
COVID-19 numbers
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 322 cases.
There are 76 active cases, 29 of which are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks. Of the 322 cases, 166 cases are DOC-related.
The number of cases with no known source of contact rose by four cases to 48.
Two more cases have required hospitalization, bringing the total number to 20.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing the total to 48 cases and six active cases.
The Washington County Health Department reported seven new cases on Tuesday. The county now has 74 total cases and 22 active cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
