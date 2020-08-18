Arcadia Valley opts for Sept. 8 start of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arcadia Valley School District has decided to move the first day of school to Sept. 8, two weeks later than it was originally scheduled.

“The main reason for the change was made in response to current and pending situations with staff members, including some key staff members, relating to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the update on the school’s Facebook page said.

Staff members were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday by Iron County Medical Center, according to the hospital's Facebook page.

Arcadia Valley still plans to begin with the option of face-to-face learning, in addition to the virtual option on that date. The prior scheduled days lost will simply be added to the end of the year in May, so that no school days will be lost.

“We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused,” the update said.

They are encouraging parents to contact their child's building office if they have any questions.

Open House

The district’s traditional Open House has been changed for this year. They will be offering transition grades, as well as new students an opportunity to sign up for a tour of their new building. Information on each building's registration is below:

Elementary Class Homerooms will be posted outside on the Elementary Office windows beginning on Aug. 7.

Preschool and Kindergarten Open House (in person): 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

First-Fourth Grades: Drive-Thru Open House Paper Pick-Up, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesday or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.

Fifth Grade: Call the Middle School Office at 573-546-9700 ext. 2 to schedule an appointment to take a tour on Thursday or Friday. Registration packets have been mailed out. Completed packets can be returned any weekday between 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

Sixth-Eighth Grade: Registration packets have been mailed out. Completed packets can be return any weekday between 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

Ninth Grade: Call the High School Office at 573-546-9700 ext. 3 to schedule an appointment to take a tour on Thursday or Friday. Registration packets have been mailed out. Completed packet return will be: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesday or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.

10th-12th Grade: Registration packets have been mailed out. Completed packet return and Chromebook return will be 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesday or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.

New students: Any student who was not enrolled in Arcadia Valley Schools at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year can pick up an enrollment packet at the building offices any weekday between 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Call the office 573-546-9700 to schedule an appointment to take a tour on Thursday or Friday.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.