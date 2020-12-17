Arcadian Academy of Music students earn top honors

Three piano students from the Arcadian Academy of Music in Ironton recently participated in the annual Honors Auditions for the Missouri Music Teachers Association (MMTA).
Each year, students from grades kindergarten through college perform multiple memorized solos. Students first perform at the district level. Those receiving a "one" rating continue to the state level where they are rated again. "Ones" are the rating of highest distinction.
This year, due to COVID-19, the auditions moved from a live format to being recorded and submitted instead. Judges from around the nation listened to all recordings from one grade level, assigned the ratings and electronically submitted the results.
In September, all three local students submitted their performances to the Southeast District chair. Dr. Kevin Hampton, who teaches piano at Southeast Missouri State University, served as the judge. He awarded "one" ratings to all three students. They continued working, rerecorded their pieces and submitted them to the state in November.
Benjamin Parker, a second grader from Ironton, performed two pieces. He played “Swiss Music Box, Op. 101 No. 64” by Ferdinand Beyer and “Butterflies in the Sunlight” by St. Louis composer Jennifer Linn. He was awarded a "one" rating at the state Level.
Nadia Parker, a sixth grader from Ironton, performed two pieces. She played “Sonatina Op. 55, No. 1” by Friedrich Kuhlau and “Ballade Op. 100, No. 15” by Friedrich Burgmuller. She was also awarded a "one" rating at the state level.
Mackenzie McAllister, an 11th grader from Farmington, performed three pieces — “Sonata in G Major, Op. 79” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Mazurka Op. 17, No. 4” by Frederic Chopin, and “Excursions Op. 20” by Samuel Barber. She was awarded a "one" rating at the state level as well.
"These annual auditions require the very highest level of musical skill and performance," said Emily Parker, owner of the academy and piano teacher. "Earning a 'one' rating at the state level is a testament to these students' diligent work. They are all very proud of their achievement."
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
