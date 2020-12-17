Arcadian Academy of Music students earn top honors

Three piano students from the Arcadian Academy of Music in Ironton recently participated in the annual Honors Auditions for the Missouri Music Teachers Association (MMTA).

Each year, students from grades kindergarten through college perform multiple memorized solos. Students first perform at the district level. Those receiving a "one" rating continue to the state level where they are rated again. "Ones" are the rating of highest distinction.

This year, due to COVID-19, the auditions moved from a live format to being recorded and submitted instead. Judges from around the nation listened to all recordings from one grade level, assigned the ratings and electronically submitted the results.

In September, all three local students submitted their performances to the Southeast District chair. Dr. Kevin Hampton, who teaches piano at Southeast Missouri State University, served as the judge. He awarded "one" ratings to all three students. They continued working, rerecorded their pieces and submitted them to the state in November.

Benjamin Parker, a second grader from Ironton, performed two pieces. He played “Swiss Music Box, Op. 101 No. 64” by Ferdinand Beyer and “Butterflies in the Sunlight” by St. Louis composer Jennifer Linn. He was awarded a "one" rating at the state Level.