Ukulele, guitar, piano, voice, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, percussion and theater stagecraft, plus a class to prepare band students for all-state band competition are only a few of the course options offered through the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy on the Mineral Area College campus.

There are many beginner courses, courses for continued learning and many brand-new opportunities for students of all ages.

Anyone interested in taking a MAFAA class should visit the website at mafinearts.org to view the course catalog. There is also a video to show how first-time students can sign up for classes.

Sunday is the last day to register for Spring Semester 2.

MAFAA’s Spring Semester 2 begins Monday and ends May 12. The combined recital for solo and group classes is Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

Class registration can be completed online at mafinearts.org. For questions about classes or registration, contact MAFAA Executive Director Amanda Dement at 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com.

“We have an amazing selection of courses being taught by our talented teachers,” said Dement. “Don’t miss this great opportunity to learn or perfect playing your instrument, singing, acting or dancing.”