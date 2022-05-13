Athletes go for the gold at Special Olympics event

Hundreds of area athletes braved the sweltering heat this week for a chance to take home a medal during the 2022 Special Olympics spring competition held at Central High School's football field.

Participating in the annual event on Thursday were students of the area MAAA schools, including Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Valley of Caledonia, and West County.

Event officials said about 150 student-athletes took part, each of whom was accompanied by a "buddy," and almost as many additional volunteers ensured the event flowed throughout the day.

The Olympic games began with the official mascots of each school running the first race during opening ceremonies. Midway through the day's events, the St. Francois County Rotary Club prepared lunch. After their competitions, athletes got to play fun games in the nearby "Victory Village" and cool off under their school's tents set up behind the bleachers.

According to its official website, for more than 50 years, Special Olympics provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for students and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

Special Olympics SEMO Program Director Scott Williams, who represents the Southeast Area from Cape Girardeau, described Thursday's events as a huge success that came together well this year.

"It's just great to be back up at the MAAA track and field meet," said Williams. "We do three track meets a year, two spring games, one in Cape Girardeau and one in Poplar Bluff."

Williams explained that the MAAA is for high school kids from all of the region's conferences.

"The kids train to get here, and they look forward to these days," he said. "We're proud to be here to help support a great organization up here. All the superintendents in this region are great at putting this on together."

He said the games were started years ago by school superintendents. The event rotates between three schools: Central, Farmington, and North County. Williams noted that last year's games were held at North County High School. Next year, Farmington High School is scheduled to host the competition.

After a year and a half of uncertainty related to COVID precautions, Williams said he was pleased to see the games going smoothly.

"It's just good to have them back out and have good participation," he said. "It's been a great day; A little warm, but better than storms."

The program director went on to explain the significance of the buddy system utilized at the event.

"Buddies come from the schools," he said. "Kids from the student body come and pair up with the athletes for Special Olympics. They walk around all the events with them, make sure they get everywhere on time, cheer for them and move from event to event.

"This is the only event right now where we really do a full-scale buddy program," Williams explained. "So that's a great thing, and kind of unifies the school district with athletes with intellectual disabilities and with the kids in school. That's why we call them buddies, and that's why we incorporate the two."

Matt Ruble, Farmington superintendent and Rotary Club president, said it is a privilege to work with the Rotary Club, volunteers, and other area superintendents in putting the Special Olympic games together each year.

"I'm honored to be the president and work with such a great organization that gives back so much to the local community," he said. "Again, this is one of our favorite events, not just Rotary, obviously, but all of the schools, school superintendents, special education directors, all of the student-athletes that come out, and the buddies.

"We just can't say enough and appreciate everything that the sponsors do to support us. It's a wonderful event and something we look forward to all year."

Sponsors listed for this year's event include MAAA superintendents, St. Francois County Rotary Club, Chris Morrison and local State Farm Insurance agents, Hoener Associates, Mississippi Lime Company, LJ Hart & Co., Mineral Area College, Insight Design Studio, First State Community Bank, OPPA Food Management, Wagner Portrait Group, Brockmiller Construction, Midwest Health Group, BJC Health Group, Belgrade State Bank, and New Era Bank.

