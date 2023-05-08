East Ozarks Audubon Society will be hosting a presentation on "The Buffalo Bicyclists" on Tuesday, May 16, at the Farmington Public Library, with a social at 6:30 p.m. and the program starting at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

In 1896, a group of African American (“Buffalo”) soldiers tested the use of bicycles as a means of war transport: they peddled from Missoula, Montana, to Yellowstone and back again, carting all their soldier gear, for a round-trip journey of 800 miles. In 1897 they made an even longer test with a 1,900-mile ride from Montana to St. Louis, a path that partly followed the Missouri River as does today’s KATY Trail.

Missouri State Parks reenactor Kevin Smith will bring these events to life with photos and a reproduction 1890s bike transport for the May 16 program.

For most of us, a long-distance bicycle trip would be the adventure of a lifetime. But think what it would have been like doing it in 1896, before the multi speed gear shifts and light-weight frames of today’s bikes, and before lightweight camping equipment enabled “comfort” camping along the route.

Think about the roads in those pre-automotive days: often the Buffalo bicyclists took to riding over rail tracks which were smoother than those bumpy roads. This was just three decades after the Civil War: black soldiers were not universally welcome when they rode across the Mason-Dixon line.

The Buffalo Soldiers who made up the volunteer Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infantry Regiment tested out an idea that was actually in use in other countries by military units. The long-distance rides by these U.S. soldiers were experiments in getting troops physically in shape and testing the bicycles for hard travel: these soldiers had to learn how to fire their guns while peddling.