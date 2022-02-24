Banks wins spelling bee with 'refectory'

Thirty-two school winners recently competed at the 2022 MAJHAA District Spelling Bee. The event was held at North County High School’s auditorium and included students from the 11 conference schools.

Pronouncer Tasha Hennrich and Judge Kate Dillon, both of Farmington, went over the contest rules. Afterward, the competitors went through a practice round before officially beginning the competition. Maggie Wood, of Fredericktown, was the first speller with the word sudoku. Other first-round words included instinctive, trodden, ransacked, discriminating, penchant, intolerance and pulverized. In total, 18 students were eliminated in the first round.

The second round began at 6:35 p.m., with such words as perdition, adduced, coronation, moppet, congealing, kimchi and rhetorical. Six students misspelled in this round.

For Round 3, only six spellers remained: Wood, North County’s Andrew Banks, Macy Saunders from Potosi, Valley of Caledonia’s Hayden Jones, Macey Williams of West County and Jenna Ramsey of Potosi. They spelled resinous, heirloom, humus, Richter scale, Cantonese and poultice. At the end of the round, Banks was declared the spelling champion when he correctly spelled refectory. He was able to take a brief break while the remaining spellers continued in the contest.

The remaining five students who each misspelled their words kept going to determine the second-place winner and alternate. Three spellers advanced to Round 5 where Saunders earned her spot as the second-place winner.

Then the contest was left to Wood and Jones to determine the alternate. For Round 6, both spellers misspelled the word Yom Kippur. At 7 p.m., Wood correctly spelled Linsey-woolsey in Round 7 to earn the final title at the contest.

After the bee, the newly-crowned champion Banks said it felt awesome but he felt like he was having a “mini heart attack” after he won. This was the first time for the seventh-grader to attend the bee. He made his way through the crowd to thank his teacher Crystal Herman, 7th/8th ELA teacher at North County Middle School, for helping to make it possible for him to compete at the bee.

Eighth-grader Saunders, also a first-time competitor, hurried to her teacher Shari Baxter to thank her for all her help. Saunders said she was happy to win second place because two is her lucky number.

This year’s spelling bee participants included Paul Young, Jocelyn Graczyk and Nick Burke-Ventimiglia of Arcadia Valley; Wyatt Cook, Colton Vinson and Jolie Bennett of Farmington; Andrew Banks and Ryah Black of North County; Britney Theiss, Christopher Ethridge, Leah Hale and Sydney Conway of Bismarck; Carli Smallen, Emma Lewis and Maggie Wood of Fredericktown; Jenna Ramsey, Macy Saunders and Carlie Anderson of Potosi; Emily Glore, Ryleigh Maxwell and Hayden Jones of Valley of Caledonia; Ally Burrell, Dylan Dunlap and Chance Brewer of Central; Summer Rulo, Kennedy Luna and Logan Wilson of Kingston; Levi Richardson, Reese Wibbenmeyer and Noah Jordan of Ste. Genevieve; and Oliver White, Macey Williams and Destiny Menke of West County.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

