Beaver named UniTec Student of the Month for April
Mason Beaver, Farmington High School junior, is planning to study Diesel Tech at Ranken Technical College after he graduates next year. He's joined by UniTec Counselor Lindsey Matthews.

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for April 2021 is Mason Beaver, a Farmington High School junior who will be pursuing Diesel Tech at Ranken Technical College after he graduates.

“Being a student at UniTec has taught me so much already, even as a first-year student. My machine tool training is supporting me becoming a Diesel Tech," he said. "Next year, I plan to take automotive to round out my career path. Making my own car parts in machine tool is a bonus, I plan to take this knowledge and skill into my career."

UniTec instructor Dale Douglas praised Beaver.

“Mason is a first-year junior who has well-above-average ability. He is respectful to other students, the instructor and to the shop. He works hard everyday and has very good attendance. His seems more mature than most students his age. Mason is a quiet leader in the shop,” said Douglas.

For more information on the Machine Tool and Automotive Technology programs at UniTec, check out the UniTec website or call 573-431-3300.

