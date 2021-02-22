Beginning Gardener online series returns for 2021

University of Missouri Extension will offer homeowners an online program on the basics of growing vegetables.

The five-part course, “The Beginning Gardener: Getting Started With Vegetables,” begins March 1. Participants not familiar with MU Extension’s online learning format will receive a brief orientation and access to the course.

Each chapter contains short, pre-recorded videos, a self-assessment quiz and a simple activity through the guidance of course instructor and MU Extension horticulture specialist Kate Kammler.

Participants may ask questions as they view videos and work on assignments. Each chapter runs Monday through Saturday, repeating until the end of the course.

“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said Kammler.

Schedule of topics:

March 1: Vegetable Gardening Basics

March 7: Improving Soil Quality

March 16: Management of Insects and Disease

March 22: Know Your Garden Style

March 29: Vegetables in the Garden