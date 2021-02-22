 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beginning Gardener online series returns for 2021
0 comments
top story

Beginning Gardener online series returns for 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beginning Gardener online series returns for 2021

University of Missouri Extension will offer homeowners a five-part, online program on the basics of growing vegetables beginning March 1.

 J Garget, Pixabay

University of Missouri Extension will offer homeowners an online program on the basics of growing vegetables.

The five-part course, “The Beginning Gardener: Getting Started With Vegetables,” begins March 1. Participants not familiar with MU Extension’s online learning format will receive a brief orientation and access to the course.

Each chapter contains short, pre-recorded videos, a self-assessment quiz and a simple activity through the guidance of course instructor and MU Extension horticulture specialist Kate Kammler.

Participants may ask questions as they view videos and work on assignments. Each chapter runs Monday through Saturday, repeating until the end of the course.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said Kammler.

Schedule of topics:

  • March 1: Vegetable Gardening Basics
  • March 7: Improving Soil Quality
  • March 16: Management of Insects and Disease
  • March 22: Know Your Garden Style
  • March 29: Vegetables in the Garden

Register at extension.missouri.edu/courses/the-beginning-gardener-getting-started-with-vegetables-2021.

To access your course after initial enrollment, log in to your account on the MU Extension website and select “My online courses.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 22

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News