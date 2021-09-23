Beginning Monday, Farmington schools will no longer require masks

Matt Ruble, superintendent of the Farmington School District, released a letter Thursday afternoon outlining an update to their quarantine policy and the use of masks.
The Farmington Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to extend the district mask requirement through this Friday. The letter stated that “FSD COVID-related data indicates a significant decrease in both positive student cases and student quarantines since the mask requirement.”
According to Ruble, beginning Monday, the district will no longer require masks, but will instead follow the modified quarantine guidance provided earlier this week by the St. Francois County Health Department.
Modified quarantine will allow asymptomatic close contacts of an exposure to remain in school during quarantine period if able to comply with the following:
1. Notification to parents to inform of potential risk and modified quarantine guidelines.
2. Well-fitting masks are worn correctly and consistently for 14 days after the last date of exposure when physical distancing (3 feet) is not possible.
3. Well-fitting masks MUST be worn correctly and consistently on transportation.
4. Exposed case will wear a properly fitting mask correctly and consistently during the 14-day period.
5. Physical distancing will be maintained when possible.
6. Student health should be evaluated/monitored daily for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
7. MSHSAA guidelines are followed when it comes to participation in competitive play.
Ruble said that this will allow a student who has been placed in quarantine to come to school beginning on Monday if they agree to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and agree to additional safety screenings at school during their 14-day quarantine period.
“FSD health staff members may make recommendations to parents/guardians based on in-home contacts and other factors,” he said. “Further information will be shared to assist with understanding our new strategy and — as always — data will be evaluated consistently.
"We ask that you be patient as we work to implement the new procedures in an orderly manner so that it does not further disrupt classroom instruction. This new guidance provides an option for students to stay in school if they are not symptomatic after being identified as a close contact. We appreciate your patience and support.”
Ruble also said that the best scenario is still for students to be masked when social distancing can’t be achieved.
“For this reason, as mentioned in the guidance from St. Francois County Health Department, masks and social distancing are still strongly recommended and the best way to not be identified as a close contact,” he said. “Masks must still be worn on FSD transportation.
"We want to thank our community as well as our staff and students for working with us to help keep our students safe and in school.”
