Maisie Bess of Bonne Terre, a first-year student at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, was recently honored with the Board of Trustees Endowed Scholarship Award.

The award recognizes an entering optometry student with a competitive undergraduate grade point average, Optometry Admission Test score and admissions interview. It comes with a $28,000 scholarship award over the course of the four-year doctorate program.

Bess is the daughter of Rich and Crystal Bess. Her grandparents are Dick and Sue Bess, and Jim and Kathy Thal. She is a graduate of North County High School and the University of Missouri.

Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding first-year students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their education in pursuit of their Doctor of Optometry degrees. For the 2022-23 academic year, the college awarded various scholarships to 87 first-year students, representing nearly two-thirds of the entering class and totaling approximately $779,000, the highest in the school’s 90-year history.