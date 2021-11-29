Bess wins chemical engineering award

Chloe Bess of Bonne Terre is the 2021 recipient of the Virtus Dynamica Award and Scholarship presented by the St. Louis Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

Recipients of this award, sponsored by Emerson Automation, must be a senior in chemical engineering, in the Top Ten of their graduating class and have a minimum GPA of 3.75. Candidates are recommended by university faculty and must complete an interview process to be selected.

Bess is currently a student at Missouri University of Science and Technology and will graduate in December 2021. She is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, Chem-E Car Design Team and has served as a mentor with Prevention Consultants of Missouri, which mentors at-risk school children.

Bess, a 2017 graduate of North County High School, is the daughter of Richard and Crystal Bess of Bonne Terre and the granddaughter of Dick and Sue Bess of Desloge and Jim and Kathy Thal of Fredericktown. After graduation, Bess will begin employment with Pfizer in St. Louis.

