Bismarck announces mask mandate

The Bismarck School District announced in a letter on Tuesday that they would implement a mask mandate after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

Bismarck joins Central, Farmington, North County, and West County districts with the new mask policy.

The mask policy changes come after an announcement last week from Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services about an update to student quarantine guidelines.

Many schools adopt mask requirements following changes in state guidelines last week After a press conference Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, changes were made in protocol…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new protocols would allow students in close contact to not be required to quarantine if both the infected and close contact are each wearing a mask.

These protocols can only be implemented if a district puts a mask mandate in place.

“The district appreciates your understanding as this mandate is put in place in an attempt to create a safe educational environment,” Bismarck Superintendent Jason King said in his letter. “Quarantining has been a major obstacle, and we see this as an opportunity to keep our students in school.”

King said the district worked with the St. Francois County Health Center in developing the following policy:

This mandate will apply to all students in grades 3-12 and small group interactions at the lower elementary school.

Students and staff will be required to have a mask or face covering available with them at all times. If they do not have access to a face covering/mask, one can be provided. Please contact your building principal. For the sake of this mandate, a face covering is defined as: Any face covering that is properly worn by the individual. This would include a mask or gator (doubled over).

Students will not be required to wear a face covering/mask all day, but ARE required to wear one as needed or as instructed when social distancing is not possible.

Face coverings/masks are to be worn at all times when social distancing cannot be maintained, including: on district buses, class time (unless teacher indicates otherwise), passing times, A+ Tutoring, school-sponsored activities or events, anyone entering any campus building.

Elementary students below grade 3 should also have a mask for use when working in small groups with students or teachers or when medically fragile students may be present.

Face coverings and masks will not be worn when students/staff have a certified medical face covering exemption from a primary care provider. For the sake of this mandate, a primary care provider is defined as: a physician (M.D. – Medical Doctor or D.O. - Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine), nurse practitioner, clinical nurse specialist or physician assistant, as allowed under state law, who provides, coordinates or helps a patient access a range of health care services.

When masks and face coverings are necessary, teachers will give students mask breaks whenever possible.

Staff will be required to wear face coverings/masks when in common spaces and when social distancing cannot be maintained, such as in small groups.

Athletes will be required to wear face coverings/masks on sidelines and benches during games and practices, as well as any other time that social distancing cannot be maintained.

Coaches will be required to wear face coverings/masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Students sitting in the student or pep club sections during home games will be required to wear face coverings/masks.

Students who choose not to follow the mask mandate will be given the option of transferring to virtual education for second semester. For the remainder of first semester and beyond, those students will be considered in violation of the student dress code as follows: first offense - warning from teacher; second offense - Dress Code Violation and warning from principal; third offense - After School Detention; subsequent offenses - ASD/ISS/OSS.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.