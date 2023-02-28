During its regular meeting Feb. 16, the Bismarck Board of Education heard a report on a statewide scholarship, approved the 2023-2024 school calendar, and affirmed along with Superintendent Dr. Michael Silvey their opposition to open enrollment. The board also recognized the student of the month.

Silvey asked the board to approve a resolution opposing the legislation regarding open enrollment. If lawmakers in Missouri pass the far-reaching enrollment initiative in Jefferson City, parents and guardians will be allowed to send their students— and the applicable school funding— out of their home district and into the school district of their choice.

“We resolved the focus of resident taxpayer resources upon the education of students who reside in our districts,” said Silvey. “To our knowledge, there’s no credible research that shows open enrollment improves student achievement, and open enrollment will result in a significant, adverse financial impact on a couple of school districts.”

The resolution was put together by Missouri Association of Rural Education (MARE), and listed reasons Silvey said they oppose the legislation as a district.

The board approved the resolution opposing open enrollment.

Also during the meeting, rootEd College and Career Advisor Carmen Barton told the board, as of Feb. 13, she has met with all of the senior class at least once during the first and second semesters, and has already met with 26 of the parents and guardians groups.

The rootEd Undergraduate Scholarship is dedicated to improving post-high school opportunities for seniors from selected communities in rural Missouri and Idaho. The renewable scholarship, up to $12,000 annually, may be used at an accredited, nonprofit, four-year college or university.

Barton estimated more than 57% of the seniors she's seen have financial plans for after graduation. The plans could include students learning how to access a college education, or attending a career center, and budgeting for living expenses such as dorm costs, apartments, and similar expenses.

Nearly 87% of seniors who plan to attend college have already been accepted, according to Barton, and 70% of the senior class has completed the FAFSA. Barton said, even some students without college plans have filled out the FAFSA, in case they change their minds.

“My big push with this group of kids is, you need to have a plan A, B, and C,” said Barton, “because Plan A doesn’t always work out, sometimes Plan B doesn’t work out.”

For students planning on entering the workforce after graduation, Barton said resumes are being created and refined, and mock interviews are being set up to prepare students for the real thing.

Students are also applying for scholarships. According to Barton, Bismarck seniors have fielded more than $200,000 worth of offered scholarships. Not all of that money has been accepted, since sometimes multiple schools will offer a student scholarships.

“We’re trying to prep [students] any way that we can to make them successful when they leave here,” Barton said. “I don’t want any of them to feel lost.”

rootEd Alliance launched in 2018 to address many challenges students in rural America schools face after high school. The alliance partners with local and national organizations to improve postsecondary and career outcomes. Bismarck High School joined the alliance in 2022.

During the Bismarck R-5 board meeting, the board also approved a previously-tabled item from the Jan. 19 meeting, the 2023-2024 school calendar. Silvey told the board school will not be in session on April 8, 2024, and while the district originally set a professional development day on Sept. 29, school will instead be in session. The professional development date will be bumped up to the beginning of the academic year, Aug. 8 specifically being set aside for new-teacher orientation.

At another point in the meeting, Bismarck Elementary School Principal Katie Martinez asked for Kayden Golden to step forward. Golden has worked hard the last few months in class and at home, and has significantly increased his knowledge of sight words, spelling patterns, and math facts. Golden was also described as a good friend to all his peers. Martinez presented a plaque to Golden during the meeting.