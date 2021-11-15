Bismarck board hears update on FACS classes

In the Bismarck family and consumer science classes (FACS), students are learning about everything from the floor plans of Sears homes to making French macarons.

In the October meeting, High School Principal Abe Warren gave the Bismarck School District Board of Education an update on the happenings of Caroline Drake’s FACS classes.

“These kids are being introduced to things that they probably wouldn't be if they weren't in her class,” he said, “whether it's learning how to run a sewing machine or make jam or what kind of houses were being built in Bismarck in the ’30s or ’40s.”

The students are taking tours around the community to check out the architecture in Bismarck, which includes a trip to a Sears home.

“There are a couple of Sears homes in town that most people didn't even realize,” he explained. “She found them, and when they talked about that, they actually walked over to it. And it was great.”

Students have been able to hear from various special guests from the community, plus some have been able to learn to cook various international dishes. At parent-teacher conferences recently, the students were slated to sell their baked goods and jams at their own farmer’s market.