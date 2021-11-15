Bismarck board hears update on FACS classes

In the Bismarck family and consumer science classes (FACS), students are learning about everything from the floor plans of Sears homes to making French macarons.
In the October meeting, High School Principal Abe Warren gave the Bismarck School District Board of Education an update on the happenings of Caroline Drake’s FACS classes.
“These kids are being introduced to things that they probably wouldn't be if they weren't in her class,” he said, “whether it's learning how to run a sewing machine or make jam or what kind of houses were being built in Bismarck in the ’30s or ’40s.”
The students are taking tours around the community to check out the architecture in Bismarck, which includes a trip to a Sears home.
“There are a couple of Sears homes in town that most people didn't even realize,” he explained. “She found them, and when they talked about that, they actually walked over to it. And it was great.”
Students have been able to hear from various special guests from the community, plus some have been able to learn to cook various international dishes. At parent-teacher conferences recently, the students were slated to sell their baked goods and jams at their own farmer’s market.
“If Caroline Drake ever found her place in the classroom, if she hadn't before, then it’s definitely in the FACS room,” Warren said. “Not saying that she hadn't before that, but this is where she belongs and she's doing a great job.”
Board member Terry Skinner said he was super impressed with Drake and the activities in her classes.
“I think what she's doing is along the same vein as what we're doing with our new industrial tech program, it's really teaching our kids how to take care of themselves,” he said. “And in this day and age, I don't think you can beat that. For our school to help our kids become self-reliant and help them to do self-care, I think we're on the right track.”
In her report, Special Services Director Heather Petrie told the board that the district would be participating in Special Olympics activities this winter, including Unified Basketball and bowling on Dec. 7.
During the meeting, the board members also readopted modified COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, which allow students who are close contacts of a positive case to remain in school if they are symptom-free and wear a mask.
The board originally adopted the guidelines at last month’s meeting but agreed to reevaluate it every month. “That has been a success for us,” Superintendent Jason King said. “We have had more kids in school. It's increased our attendance tremendously. Also, we've seen positive cases go down.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.