Bismarck board hears updates from counselors

The Bismarck Board of Education approved the spring guidance reports, heard updates on activities before MAP testing, and honored students of the month during their April meeting.
Counselors Ashley Deason and Mark Reeves presented the guidance reports.
High School Counselor Reeves gave his last report before the board as he is retiring at the end of the school year. He has been with the district for 16 years, but the last year has been a challenge.
“I want to brag on my administrators and basically just the whole staff,” Reeves said. “Because the COVID — the whole pandemic thing — has had such a huge impact on the emotional well-being of students, staff, and everyone. And this year, just watching everybody work through everything shows the true hearts of educators and people that truly care.”
He said it’s been a challenge setting up meetings for students with college and military recruiters.
“It's been so much different because Mineral Area College was the only recruiter or representative that would actually come on campus and talk to our kids,” he explained. “Most college reps, they want to do the Zoom meetings to protect their reps and stuff and not take any chances.”
In turn, this has made it difficult to get the students excited about those opportunities, Reeves said. He compared it to watching a hockey game on TV and actually attending one in person. The game is way more exciting in person.
“I think that's been a big challenge,” he added. “But colleges are doing what they can.”
Reeves also mentioned that this year the eighth graders, in addition to the sophomores, got to take a tour of UniTec Career Center to get them thinking about it. At first, he didn’t think the eighth graders were ready for it. But he said he was glad they did it because it was cool to see the students’ interests piqued by different programs.
In the elementary school, Deason said the small groups she is conducting are a continued success. About 70 students participate in the groups.
“So this semester, again, we have a Memory Keepers group, which is all about grief and loss,” she explained. “So we've got students in there honoring a grandparent who has died, parents, brothers, all kinds of losses.
"And then we've also got our Steam Stoppers. It's been really popular. We've got a lot of students in that group, and in that group, they learn healthy ways to kind of channel their anger.”
She also started a new group to help the students with gaining self-confidence by learning positive self-talk.
“They're learning how to really love themselves and speak kindly to themselves,” she added. “So the MVP group is all for boys and then the Love Your Selfie group is all for girls.”
Superintendent Jason King said the groups are fantastic and are making a difference with the students.
“They really do love it,” Deason added, “because it really helps the kids to know they're not alone.”
Deason said he also been working with the students on character education, career exploration, and growth mindset.
Principals Katie Martinez and Abe Warren gave the board on update on how some students prepared for MAP testing.
In the upper elementary school, Martinez said, they had MAP Olympics. Each class created a flag for opening ceremonies and were to have a medal ceremony at the end. One activity was an escape room that helped them review test-taking strategies.
“So everything they're doing throughout the week is not just fun and games,” Martinez said. “They are actually relating it back to a skill or math or English review. That's something that they need next week when they take the test.”
In the high school, the students had a day full of events before testing began. Events included a job fair and the Arrive Alive Tour earlier in the day. Then in the afternoon, they were to have a barbecue and field day to kick off the testing.
Normally, the barbecue is for students who test proficient or above or improved from the year before. But because there was no testing last year, the celebration was for everyone.
Other upcoming events the principals mentioned: May 3-4 – elementary spring concerts; May 6 – high school band/choir concert; May 17 – athletic banquet; and May 21 – graduation.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board recognized the students of the month for April.
Avery Boyer was the elementary student honored for April and Hailey Dickey was the high school student.
Thomas Rodgers was also honored. He was the elementary student of the month in February, but he wasn’t able to attend the last meeting to get his award.
Board reorganization also took place before the meeting. Matt Dunn will continue as president. Melinda Dugal will be the vice president. Aaron Radford will be the secretary/treasurer.
