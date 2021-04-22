Bismarck board hears updates from counselors

The Bismarck Board of Education approved the spring guidance reports, heard updates on activities before MAP testing, and honored students of the month during their April meeting.

Counselors Ashley Deason and Mark Reeves presented the guidance reports.

High School Counselor Reeves gave his last report before the board as he is retiring at the end of the school year. He has been with the district for 16 years, but the last year has been a challenge.

“I want to brag on my administrators and basically just the whole staff,” Reeves said. “Because the COVID — the whole pandemic thing — has had such a huge impact on the emotional well-being of students, staff, and everyone. And this year, just watching everybody work through everything shows the true hearts of educators and people that truly care.”

He said it’s been a challenge setting up meetings for students with college and military recruiters.

“It's been so much different because Mineral Area College was the only recruiter or representative that would actually come on campus and talk to our kids,” he explained. “Most college reps, they want to do the Zoom meetings to protect their reps and stuff and not take any chances.”