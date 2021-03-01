Bismarck board updated on screenings, A+ program

The Bismarck R-5 School District Board of Education met recently and heard updates on pre-K and kindergarten screenings, the A+ Scholarship program, and postponements due to snow days.
Elementary Principal Katie Martinez said they are taking appointments for pre-K and kindergarten on March 11 and 12.
“Currently, we have nine preschoolers that have set appointments and 21 potential kindergarteners,” Martinez told the board. “So we plan on that just growing the closer we get to the screening.”
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents can call the elementary office at 573-734-6111 to make an appointment or email Bunni Henson at bhenson@bismarckr5.org.
Martinez also told the board they had to reschedule Valentine’s parties to Feb. 26 after being out of school the previous two Fridays. The book fair has been rescheduled for March 8-12.
High School Principal Abe Warren said they are going to have to reschedule the homecoming dance again, which is now being called the glow dance.
“A lot of kids are really excited about it,” he said. “So we’re definitely going to reschedule the dance, just not sure when.”
Superintendent Jason King said they would honor the February students of on the month at next month’s meeting because of weather issues.
High School Counselor Mark Reeves gave the board a report on the A+ Scholarship program. He said 157 students are enrolled in the program.
Tutoring continues to be a big part of A+, with 35 students participating in the first semester and 38 in the second, he said.
“A+ tutoring continues to play a crucial role,” Reeves said. “When I say a crucial role, that’s from talking to not only the teachers and cooperating teachers, but students as well. What they get from the A+ program isn't just a scholarship opportunity that pays for two years of community college, the experience itself is just huge.”
He also gave a few examples from cooperating teachers about how much the A+ students are able to help them and their classes out, whether it’s through Chromebook guidance with first graders, melt-down management in special education, or energy to keep up with the pre-K students.
“And of course, the relationships that they build with these kids,” Reeves added.
The board also approved the annual safety and facilities report and the district evaluation plan.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.