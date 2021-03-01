Bismarck board updated on screenings, A+ program

The Bismarck R-5 School District Board of Education met recently and heard updates on pre-K and kindergarten screenings, the A+ Scholarship program, and postponements due to snow days.

Elementary Principal Katie Martinez said they are taking appointments for pre-K and kindergarten on March 11 and 12.

“Currently, we have nine preschoolers that have set appointments and 21 potential kindergarteners,” Martinez told the board. “So we plan on that just growing the closer we get to the screening.”

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents can call the elementary office at 573-734-6111 to make an appointment or email Bunni Henson at bhenson@bismarckr5.org.

Martinez also told the board they had to reschedule Valentine’s parties to Feb. 26 after being out of school the previous two Fridays. The book fair has been rescheduled for March 8-12.

High School Principal Abe Warren said they are going to have to reschedule the homecoming dance again, which is now being called the glow dance.

“A lot of kids are really excited about it,” he said. “So we’re definitely going to reschedule the dance, just not sure when.”