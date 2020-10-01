Bismarck cancels Halloween parade

The Bismarck School District Board of Education has made the difficult decision to cancel a few of the Halloween events this year due to the pandemic.

In their last meeting a couple of weeks ago, Superintendent Jason King said the board decided it was best to not have the trunk or treat event, the Student Council sponsored haunted school event, and the Halloween parade, which is a big deal in the community.

“Unfortunately, because of COVID and logistics with social distancing and trying to keep everyone safe, the board did make the difficult decision to cancel some of our Halloween events,” he explained.

In the meeting, the board also approved the budget for this school year and approved the summer school report.

“For several years now, we've done a bit of a scaled-back school for summer where we focus on credit recovery and attendance makeup at the high school level only,” King said. “And then with the reduced capacity due to COVID this summer, it was even smaller.

"But summer school went well. We did have some kids make up some credits and make up some hours.”

The board also heard a report from the school resource officer, who went over his plans for the school year.

At the beginning over the meeting, the students of the month were honored: Ashtyn Gravett for the elementary school and Alyssa Brake for the junior/senior high school.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

