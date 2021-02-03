Bismarck considering industrial technology program

During the January Bismarck School Board of Education meeting, board members heard a presentation from High School Principal Abe Warren about a possible industrial technology program in the district.

They would like to start offering classes in the 2021-2022 school year, Warren said, but it’s still in the preliminary process.

“We believe it would be a great move for our kids and would offer them more opportunities,” he said.

In the meeting, the board also honored a few students and staff members.

Thomas Woody was recognized as the elementary student of the month and Courtney Bockenkamp as the high school student of the month.

Karen Clark and Caroline Drake were honored as the elementary and high school staff members of the quarter, respectively.

In other business, according to Superintendent Jason King, the board:

accepted the resignation of secondary counselor Mark Reeves at the end of this school year.

adopted a resolution to extend COVID-19 emergency leave through March 31.

approved the annual audit

approved the Library Media Center reports and the Resource Standards report.

approved the P.A.T. and preschool reports.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

