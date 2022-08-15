Bismarck First Baptist Church set to begin children’s ministry

Bismarck First Baptist Church (FBC), 1017 Spruce St. in Bismarck, will begin a new children’s ministry on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 24.

This new ministry, called IMPACT, is intended to show children how to have a positive impact on the people around them and in their community. The ministry will be held each Wednesday that public school is in session.

“I’m excited about investing God’s word into the lives of these kids and then seeing the impact it will have in our community,” said Pastor Matt Sheckles.

Margie Hale, children’s ministry director, is creating the Bible-based curriculum that will be used to teach the kids. All lessons and activities are age-appropriate and developed for maximum learning and fun, according to an FBC press release.

There will be a large-group time used to teach an object lesson and a small-group time that will be used to teach a Bible lesson. There is a time set aside for recreation, and a meal will be served to all the kids every Wednesday evening.

“It’s exciting to have a program tailored for our church to meet the needs of our kids,” Hale said.

Bismarck FBC has been a mainstay in the community for 140 years, the press release reads. It was organized April 28, 1882. The church is a part of the Mineral Area Baptist Association and participates in Bates Creek Church Camp every year.