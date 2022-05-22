Bismarck graduates 41 into the world

The familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” filled the air as Bismarck seniors entered their gymnasium for the last time as high school students. Surrounded by friends, family, and teachers, 41 seniors turned their tassels and are headed into a world of opportunities.

Once seated, high school Principal Abe Warren welcomed everyone and introduced Provost Roger McMillian from Mineral Area College to celebrate a student for graduating from college before receiving a degree from high school. After recognizing Valedictorian Elizabeth Dreste, who received a 5.4 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, for graduating from Mineral Area College before receiving a degree from high school, the superintendent of Bismarck school district Jason King took the podium. King talked about how the students' 13 years of hard work brought them to the night.

“I hope over the last few weeks you’ve taken a little bit of time to reflect upon your years here in Bismarck,” started King, “and I hope you’ve thought about the good times, about the bad times, to the great memories you’ve made, the laughter you’ve had, and yes, even the times that you’ve cried.”

King proceeded to tell the seniors to look around the gym at everyone who came out to celebrate the hard work, the accomplishments, and more importantly, the seniors.

Reminding the seniors that what’s coming is a new journey for the group, King wanted to share some advice in hopes that they will remember this for life. King reminded students that life is not fair, but there are important things to remember: When times get tough — and they will, warned King— it is important for the group to remember to not fall into a habit of being a victim.

“And the hard truth is that sometimes we gotta get over it, and keep moving forward,” said King.” And that may sound tough, but after all I don’t know anybody who’s been successful in life, anybody who’s had great success because they sat around and waited on it to happen to him. It doesn’t magically happen.”

King also reminded the graduates that money doesn’t equal happiness, sleep is underrated, buckle up and use lights in the rain, do not text and drive, a toothbrush is not meant to last a lifetime, pay your electric bill, and life may be a balancing act, but the dirty dishes in the sink shouldn’t be, and to remember the class is loved by many.

After King, the senior class president, Isabella Gibson, took the podium. Gibson reminisced about her school experience, from the class parties, learning ABCs, doing homework the night before it was due.

“We’re all about to go our separate ways and chase our dreams as individuals,” Gibson said. “Some may choose to stay here and some may start a new chapter somewhere else.”

Gibson said the changes the class has been through has helped inspire the class to be who they are now.

“I wish you all the best, and I hope to see each and every one of us in the future,” finished Gibson.

Salutatorian Kaitlyn Smith, who received a 5.09 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, took the stage next. Smith said that this is not a goodbye, but the beginning to so much more. Offering advice to younger students in the audience, Smith let the younger students know to not rush high school— after all, people only go through high school once.

The Indian of the Year award was presented by student council representative Janson King to Tyler Mork. The award is given to a graduating senior who shows the highest standards of school spirit, leadership, scholarship, and citizenship.

The seniors also presented roses to those who have helped them throughout their 13 years of school, from parents, family, friends, teachers, and even one another.

The ceremony closed with Warren telling the students to turn their tassels, and presented the newly graduated class of 2022 to all who attended.

The Bismarck graduates of 2022 are Christopher Alvarez, Britney Arnold, Colby Barrett, Kacey Brewer, Alexis Davis, Haley Denby, Riley Dickey, Elizabeth Dreste, Ethan Dugal, Hunter Dugal, Ashleigh Foxworth, Breanna Gamblin, Isabella Gibson, Lilly Gibson, Joshua Gormley, James Gravil, Breanna Goodman, Lachelle Lawson, Blane Maples, Tyler Mork, Braedyn Morris, Jacob Nielsen, Keegan O’Farrell, Emily Pearson, Hannah Pendleton, Trevor Politte, Trenton Portell, Bailey Pratt, Gavin Radford, Madison Randazzo, Chase Rider, Brianna Schutte, Nola Scott, Kaitlyn Smith, Jonathan Spoon, Haley Stallings, Arizona Steinc, Devin Sutton, Megan Tate, Benjamin Turner, Rylee White-Steel.

