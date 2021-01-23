Bismarck homecoming a blast from the past

Bismarck High School celebrated homecoming last week with a theme of “Through the Decades.”
Students got to dress up in decade-appropriate attire throughout the week and decorated each of the hallways as nod to a past decade. The senior hallway celebrated the ‘90s with references to sitcom staples Friends and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and video game favs the Mario Brothers and Sonic the Hedgehog.
The junior hallway lauded the ‘80s with neon colors, a giant boom box, and a Pac-Man wall.
The sophomore hall was “That ‘70s Hallway” with plenty of flower power and a smiley face wearing a mask that read “Stayin’ Alive.”
The ‘60s were celebrated in the freshmen hall with several peace signs and a wall dedicated to music’s British Invasion.
Rounding out the blasts from the past was the junior high hallway with its sock-hop tribute to the ‘50s.
On Friday night, senior Alexia Droege was crowned homecoming queen after the basketball team’s loss to Arcadia Valley. She was escorted by Gavin Butery.
Because of the snowy weather conditions, however, the dance was postponed.
Newly-crowned queen Droege is involved in National Honor Society (NHS), Pep Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Council. She is also on the volleyball team and cheerleading squad.
“It would be an honor to be crowned homecoming queen,” Droege told the student newspaper. “It has been a dream of mine since I was little, and it increased when my brother won king.”
There were seven seniors nominated for queen. The other candidates were Brooke Cureton, Mercedes Douglas, Chloey Hardy, Kylie Hubbs, Kaitlin Naucke, and Teagan Ryder.
Cureton is involved in volleyball, yearbook, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). Her escort was Will Clark.
Douglas is the Senior Class president and is involved in yearbook, Pep Club, and FBLA. Jordan Ketcherside was her escort.
Hardy has been a member of the volleyball, basketball, and cross country teams. She is also involved with NHS, JAG, Yearbook, FBLA, and the A+ Program. She was escorted by Payton Frost.
Hubbs is involved in basketball, softball, volleyball, NHS, and FBLA. Sven Wilson was her escort.
Naucke is on the volleyball team and involved in Pep Club. Her escort was Daven Miller.
Ryder plays volleyball and basketball. She is also involved in yearbook, Pep Club, Indian Insider, and FBLA. Trevor Politte was her escort.
Junior class representatives were Madison Randazzo with her escort Connor Sullivan and Rylee White Steel with her escort Ethan Dugal.
Sophomore class representatives were Isabella Jenkins with her escort Isaiah Faulkner and Jason King with her escort Tanner Martinez.
Freshmen class representatives were Madison Dunn with her escort Jesse Mack and Macy Sheckles with her escort Garrett Mork.
Isabella Lacy and Samuel Garling were the princess and prince for the celebration.
Josie Campbell was last year’s homecoming queen.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.