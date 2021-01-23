Bismarck homecoming a blast from the past

“It would be an honor to be crowned homecoming queen,” Droege told the student newspaper. “It has been a dream of mine since I was little, and it increased when my brother won king.”

There were seven seniors nominated for queen. The other candidates were Brooke Cureton, Mercedes Douglas, Chloey Hardy, Kylie Hubbs, Kaitlin Naucke, and Teagan Ryder.

Cureton is involved in volleyball, yearbook, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). Her escort was Will Clark.

Douglas is the Senior Class president and is involved in yearbook, Pep Club, and FBLA. Jordan Ketcherside was her escort.

Hardy has been a member of the volleyball, basketball, and cross country teams. She is also involved with NHS, JAG, Yearbook, FBLA, and the A+ Program. She was escorted by Payton Frost.

Hubbs is involved in basketball, softball, volleyball, NHS, and FBLA. Sven Wilson was her escort.

Naucke is on the volleyball team and involved in Pep Club. Her escort was Daven Miller.

Ryder plays volleyball and basketball. She is also involved in yearbook, Pep Club, Indian Insider, and FBLA. Trevor Politte was her escort.