Bismarck hoping to start school on Monday

The Bismarck R-5 School District is ready to welcome students back on Monday.
A few districts in the area have decided to push back their start date until after Labor Day.
“Each district has to make the decision that they think is in the best interest of their kids in terms of keeping them safe and providing a good education,” Superintendent Jason King said on Thursday night at the district’s Board of Education meeting.
“Also, I would just stress to the public that it's a very fluid situation. Depending on what conditions are in terms of the pandemic and what we hear from state and local health officials, it could change as much as overnight with where we're at. So we're crossing our fingers. We're hopeful for a nice start on Monday with face-to-face instruction.”
In the first week or two, King said, it is pivotal to get time with the students in person.
“There is going to be no substitute for face-to-face time with the kids in terms of prepping them to potentially maybe go virtual or go to a hybrid model,” he explained. “Without any face-to-face time, it'll be very difficult to bridge that divide.”
King said it’s important to help the students, especially the younger ones, log on and become comfortable on the online platforms.
“So every second that we can get with them, which we would certainly hope would be a full school year, but if not, every second we can get with them until we have to make that decision will be valuable,” he said. “That is really the rationale for why we're starting where we have, but that could change immediately.”
There are 70 students who will be doing online-only, according to King.
Elementary Principal Katie Martinez and Junior/High School Principal Abe Warren gave the board updates on what the administration and teachers have been doing to get ready for the school year.
Martinez said they are working a lot with technology, including setting up Google Classrooms, introducing different apps and pre-recording videos to upload online. These things will not only be for online students, but also for students in the classroom to become comfortable with online learning, in case of a closure.
“The teachers have been really receptive,” she added. “As I said, they've taken off in the technology world. They already know way more than I even know. I'm learning from them. So I've been really excited about what I've seen from our teachers.”
Warren said they are trying to make online classes as close to in-classroom instruction as they can.
“We have teachers setting up Google Meet meetings with those online kids,” he explained. “We're going to be posting videos of them giving instruction. It's not perfect yet; we’ve still got a long ways to go with a lot of them. And there's still a lot of learning for a lot of them, but we're way past what I thought we'd be.”
For face-to-face students, Martinez said they would be keeping students with their class the entire day, spacing them out as much as they can, and sanitizing before they enter new rooms.
King said they are also asking that the parents and caretakers screen students for symptoms each day.
In other business, the board:
- approved an increase in substitute teacher pay from $72 a day to $82. “We need to make a change anyway to be competitive in the area,” King said. “We really need to make that change now.”
- approved a less-than-one-cent increase to the tax levy. The overall levy last year was 4.2916 and this year it will be 4.222. There was no increase to debt service.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
