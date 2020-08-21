Bismarck hoping to start school on Monday

“So every second that we can get with them, which we would certainly hope would be a full school year, but if not, every second we can get with them until we have to make that decision will be valuable,” he said. “That is really the rationale for why we're starting where we have, but that could change immediately.”

There are 70 students who will be doing online-only, according to King.

Elementary Principal Katie Martinez and Junior/High School Principal Abe Warren gave the board updates on what the administration and teachers have been doing to get ready for the school year.

Martinez said they are working a lot with technology, including setting up Google Classrooms, introducing different apps and pre-recording videos to upload online. These things will not only be for online students, but also for students in the classroom to become comfortable with online learning, in case of a closure.

“The teachers have been really receptive,” she added. “As I said, they've taken off in the technology world. They already know way more than I even know. I'm learning from them. So I've been really excited about what I've seen from our teachers.”

Warren said they are trying to make online classes as close to in-classroom instruction as they can.