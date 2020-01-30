{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Board of Education met last week, approving the results of the annual audit, making a change in personnel for next year, and listening to reports on Parents as Teachers and the district’s pre-kindergarten efforts.

Superintendent Jason King said the board reviewed the annual audit, conducted by Catlett and Associates of St. Louis, resulting in a clean bill of financial health. Bismarck R-5 has an operating budget of about $5 million, according to King.

In closed session, the board approved moving high school principal Katie Martinez to the position of elementary school principal in the 2020-21 school year.

Current elementary principal Carmen Barton plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year June 30.

King said Martinez has been with the district for several years, beginning her career in education as a physical education teacher. She has been the high school principal for two years, King said.

Reports on Parents as Teachers and the district’s pre-K education programs were provided to board members. King said Bunni Henson does an excellent job running pre-K instruction and Wendy Brown does an excellent job with Parents as Teachers.

“Parents as Teachers is a great program for us to get those kids ready for the elementary school program, and if you’re lucky enough to have a pre-K program, too, you’ve given them the structure and the skills to be successful in their ongoing education,” King said.

Parents as Teachers builds relationships between school districts and parents of children younger than pre-kindergarten to help assess the future students' development and aid the parent in getting their child ready for effective studies in school. The program originated in Missouri in the 1980s, and has since spread to all 50 states and several countries.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

