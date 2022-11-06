Bismarck R-V board seeks to fill two vacancies

After the October board meeting, the Bismarck Board of Education is looking to fill two vacancies among its members.

Member Terry Skinner resigned at the October board meeting due to accepting a new job. The new position will be more demanding of Skinner’s time.

Member Matt Dunn resigned in August due to moving out of the district, and therefore would not be able to serve.

The spots, once filled, will be serving for the board until the April 2023 election. Anyone interested in serving on the board would need to submit a letter of interest, phone number and email address, and qualifications to the Bismarck School District Administration Office, located at 165 Campus Dr., by Friday at noon. A resume is recommended.

To be considered, a person must be a citizen of the United States, a registered taxpayer in the district, a Missouri resident for at least one year, and be at least 24 years old.

Anyone delinquent in the payment of any taxes, including state income tax, personal property tax, municipal tax, or real property taxes on their residence will be disqualified.

Disqualification of interested candidates can also happen if the person is a registered sex offender, or is required to be registered as a sex offender under state law; or if the person has been found guilty of, or has pled guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law, or to a felony under Missouri law, or has been found guilty of an offense in another state, which would be considered a felony in the state of Missouri.

Following a review of the submitted materials, the board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. Not all who apply are guaranteed an interview, nor is it guaranteed the two spots will be appointed immediately. Interviews are planned to be held the same day as the Board of Education meeting, Nov. 17, with a time to be decided.

Any questions or concerns regarding the role and responsibilities of a board member can be directed to Superintendent Dr. Michael Silvy at 573-734-6111, ext. 3.

"Both of these men have invested time and efforts making Bismarck a great school, using various talents and life experiences to serve the school. They will be missed," said Silvy of departing members Skinner and Dunn.

In other business, the board:

Accepted the resignation of Pete Jones from the custodian position, and hired Levi Lincoln for a custodian position.

Hired Shawn Burbank as a substitute teacher for the district.

Discussed the ending of TylerSIS, and started discussed the transition to a different Student Information System.

Set the November board meeting date for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.