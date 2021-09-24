Bismarck school board approves new quarantine guidelines, annual budget

The state is forecasting $6,375 as the state adequacy target for students.

“But we have to be cautious with that,” he explained. “That could change. There have been times, over the years, where that's cut, sometimes out of nowhere. And then sometimes they get back to where it needs to be by the end of the year.”

Overall, King said they are going to continue to be cautious with spending and adding staff.

“We're in a pretty good spot and not seeing anything from horizon that we should be concerned about,” he added.

In his report, Lahay told the board that they haven’t had any issues when patrolling on campus this year.

“It’s been really smooth sailing,” he said. “So I’m hoping now that I said that, I didn’t jinx myself.”

As far as daily attendance calls, he said those have drastically dropped over the past couple of years.

He said they’ve already had one intruder training session with staff members and will have another with staff and students together.

They’ve also put together a safety team, which is new this year, to help students with issues they might be having at home or at school.