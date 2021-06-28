Bismarck school board gets update on new industrial tech space

The Bismarck School District Board of Education met last week and heard an update on the space for the new industrial technology program.

Secondary School Principal Abe Warren said progress on the former art room is moving at a crazy pace.

“We knew we were going have all these new classes, this whole new program,” he said. “But when you walk into what's the shop now, there was nothing about a shop in there. And then just in the short amount of time, to see it all get where it's at, it's pretty awesome.”

Everything is going according to plan so far, he said. Painting is being done on the safety zones and electrical should be run in the next week or so.

They also plan to start getting equipment in the room in the next couple of weeks.

Superintendent Jason King said they plan to spend $9,200 to get the necessary big equipment through Grizzly Industrial in Springfield.

They had looked into some gently-used equipment but realized it wasn’t that much cheaper. Plus, new equipment comes with the latest safety features and a warranty.

King said they plan to spend up to an additional $5,000 for smaller tools, to be fully up and running.