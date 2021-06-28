Bismarck school board gets update on new industrial tech space

The Bismarck School District Board of Education met last week and heard an update on the space for the new industrial technology program.
Secondary School Principal Abe Warren said progress on the former art room is moving at a crazy pace.
“We knew we were going have all these new classes, this whole new program,” he said. “But when you walk into what's the shop now, there was nothing about a shop in there. And then just in the short amount of time, to see it all get where it's at, it's pretty awesome.”
Everything is going according to plan so far, he said. Painting is being done on the safety zones and electrical should be run in the next week or so.
They also plan to start getting equipment in the room in the next couple of weeks.
Superintendent Jason King said they plan to spend $9,200 to get the necessary big equipment through Grizzly Industrial in Springfield.
They had looked into some gently-used equipment but realized it wasn’t that much cheaper. Plus, new equipment comes with the latest safety features and a warranty.
King said they plan to spend up to an additional $5,000 for smaller tools, to be fully up and running.
“It is reasonable and it's something that we can absolutely do,” he added.
They plan to pay for the equipment on July 1, out of the next fiscal year’s budget.
Cabinet Masters in Ironton is also donating a SawStop table saw that includes a safety mechanism to protect students’ fingers.
“That is going to be huge for us,” Warren said.
King said the maintenance crew has done a great job to get the shop to where it is.
“It’s an exciting time at Bismarck to know that we are going to be able to bring that back and do good things for kids,” he added.
Also during the meeting, the board heard and approved the Differentiated Instruction report from Special Services Director Heather Petrie.
She said, for the first time in 15 years – that’s the furthest she could check back – the district received a 100% on its file review with the state.
“So we are 100% in compliance with the state of Missouri for all of our special-ed documents and the students that we serve here at Bismarck,” she explained. We were super-excited. Since we do not have to have a corrective action plan due in the fall, we have two years off. So we won't have our next file review until ’23-24. So I appreciate my teachers working so hard for that to happen for us.”
King said it’s pretty uncommon to achieve perfect compliance.
“File review, is really a big deal to come in 100% on that,” he added. “That’s excellent. It says a lot about the job they are doing.”
According to Petrie, they had 103 IEPs this year and 10 students return to regular education, which is probably the highest number they’ve had.
“(This) means that they're getting this specialized instruction they are needing to be successful in regular education,” she said.
They have also received the good news, she said, that Unified Basketball and the Special Olympics fall games will return next season.
Petrie also received approval from the board to remain as the compliance officer for the next school year.
The board also approved the salary schedules for the next school year. At King’s recommendation, this included adding $300 to the certified teachers’ base, which put it at $35,500, and adding 25 cents to classified staff.
This will also continue the $450 Christmas stipend, the perfect attendance incentive ($50 per quarter of perfect attendance and $100 for the whole year), and the professional development incentive ($20 per hour times from 3-5 p.m. throughout the year).
“It’s a good spot for us to be in,” King said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the budget amendments to close out the fiscal year.
- Approved paying the bills for the balance of fiscal year 2021 and for the month of July.
- Approved the current budget as the starting budget for the next fiscal year. “That allows us to get through July and August and into September when we will have the FY22 budget finalized and ready for approval at that time,” King explained. “This allows us to continue to do business.”
- Approved the student and athletic handbooks for next year.
- Approved the district’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.
King said this is similar to the Re-Entry Plan done for last year but is adapted to the current state of the pandemic.
“We were living in a different world then compared to what we ended the school year in for the 2021 school year,” he said. “You will see that it's dialed back a little bit. We want to do the things to keep students safe. But as we go through this, you'll see a trend toward getting back to what we would know as normal.”
There will still be flexibility within the plan, he said, should there be an outbreak or should things get worse with COVID-19.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.