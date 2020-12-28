Bismarck school board honors students, approves calendar

In a quick meeting before the Christmas break, the Bismarck School District Board of Education recognized students of the month and approved a calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.

Missty Gamblin was honored as the December junior/senior high school student of the month in the recent meeting.

Principal Abe Warren had Gamblin in class last year.

“She was going to do what's required of her, but she's always going to be helping other kids anyway that she could,” he said.

Alexander Hotchkiss was the elementary student of the month, but he couldn’t make it to the meeting.

UniTec Director Jeff Cauley attended the meeting to recognize two Bismarck students who have recently been named students of the month for UniTec.

Nola Scott was nominated by her health services teacher, who said she has a great work ethic and a caring heart.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sarah (Wilkens) says, ‘anything I've asked her to complete is always done before deadlines and it's always done with the utmost quality,’” Cauley said.

Hunter Grebe was nominated by his radio/television teacher, who said he is the most positive person and a pleasure to have in class.