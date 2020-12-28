Bismarck school board honors students, approves calendar

In a quick meeting before the Christmas break, the Bismarck School District Board of Education recognized students of the month and approved a calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
Missty Gamblin was honored as the December junior/senior high school student of the month in the recent meeting.
Principal Abe Warren had Gamblin in class last year.
“She was going to do what's required of her, but she's always going to be helping other kids anyway that she could,” he said.
Alexander Hotchkiss was the elementary student of the month, but he couldn’t make it to the meeting.
UniTec Director Jeff Cauley attended the meeting to recognize two Bismarck students who have recently been named students of the month for UniTec.
Nola Scott was nominated by her health services teacher, who said she has a great work ethic and a caring heart.
“Sarah (Wilkens) says, ‘anything I've asked her to complete is always done before deadlines and it's always done with the utmost quality,’” Cauley said.
Hunter Grebe was nominated by his radio/television teacher, who said he is the most positive person and a pleasure to have in class.
“He said, ‘I believe Hunter will succeed in whatever career path he takes,’” Cauley said.
Superintendent Jason King brought the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year before the board. He worked with teachers in coming up with the calendar.
King said the calendar includes 169 days for students and 179 days for teachers, as well as three days off for Thanksgiving, two weeks off for Christmas, and three and a half days for spring break.
They also tried to sprinkle in other various days off throughout the year, he said.
“So for the most part throughout our school year, there is a bit of a break through each month, which is a good thing,” King said. “Everybody can use that.”
The board also approved the payment of bills, including the use of CARES Act money to upgrade all the bathrooms to touchless facilities. King said most of the upgrades will be installed over Christmas break.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.