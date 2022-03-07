Bismarck School District names Silvy as new superintendent for coming school year

In a unanimous decision, the Bismarck Board of Education recently approved Dr. Michael Silvy as district superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year.

Silvy will be replacing Jason King, who has taken a position with Windsor C-1 Schools, after serving 19 total years with Bismarck.

The school board met for a special meeting on Wednesday where they approved hiring Silvy with a vote of 6-0.

Silvy comes to Bismarck after serving as the superintendent of the Valley School District in Caledonia for the past four years. During Silvy's 20-year educational career, he served 11 years as an English teacher and five years as a building-level administrator.

Silvy earned his doctorate in Education from Maryville University. He holds a master's in Education from Lindenwood University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree from College of the Ozarks.

Silvy said he is grateful for the opportunity to join the school district this coming school year.

"[I'm] honored to have been chosen for this position," Silvy said. "The Bismarck School District is already doing great things for students, and I look forward to building upon the tradition of impacting students' lives in powerful and positive ways."

Outgoing Bismarck Superintendent King said that while his time with the district has been rewarding over the years, he will be pursuing new opportunities.

"It's bittersweet to be leaving Bismarck," said King. "I've spent most of my professional life here, and I have absolutely loved every second of working at Bismarck R-5. I did not graduate from Bismarck, but I feel like I did. Everybody has seemed like my family, and they have treated me that way as well.

"I'm looking forward to new opportunities, but it is bittersweet."

King said he is confident in the school board's decision in hiring Silvy to fill the position.

"I know they've chosen the right person in choosing Dr. Silvy to come to Bismarck," King explained. "He's highly respected in the area, and I have no doubt that he's going to do a fantastic job of taking the reins and moving the district forward.

"I really feel good about the fact that the district is going to be in good hands with Dr. Silvy; There's no question about that," said King.

Board President Matthew Dunn said he and the entire board agreed that Silvy would be an excellent fit for the school.

"After our applicant search and interview process, Michael was a clear choice to our entire board of education," said Dunn. "He is a very genuine, down-to-earth man with a clear understanding of our small school values and shares the same goals.

"He is definitely someone that can work well with our teachers, administration, students, and community," the board president noted.

Board of Education member Terry Skinner said he felt Silvy would be a valuable part of continuing growth within the school district.

"[He is] the best candidate to fit our district's needs," said Skinner. "He has a firm grasp of our culture, values, and long-term goals.

"We are confident that he can take us from where we are to further growth, with minimal transition issues," he explained. "I am excited that he has decided to join our educational family."

Silvy is a 1996 graduate of Clearwater High School and has been married to his wife, Kelly, since 2000. Michael and Kelly have three sons: Noah, Elijah, and Josiah.

The new superintendent will begin his duties on July 1.

