Bismarck School District releases re-entry plan

The Bismarck School District released its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year at the end of last week with two options for parents and students to choose from: face-to-face or virtual learning.

All students will automatically be enrolled in face-to-face instruction. Families wishing to register in online instruction must fill out the application and return it by Friday. No late registrations will be accepted.

The first day of school is Aug. 24.

“Bismarck School District is committed to providing a high-quality education for all students while prioritizing the health of our enter school community,” the introduction to the plan states. “We recognize the need for families to have options so they may determine the best learning environment for their student(s).”

Superintendent Jason King said the school district has taken into account the guidelines and recommendations of state and local officials while making the plan. They want to educate the students as best they can while also keeping students and staff safe. He said they are also prepared to change the plan if needed.