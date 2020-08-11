Bismarck School District releases re-entry plan

The Bismarck School District released its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year at the end of last week with two options for parents and students to choose from: face-to-face or virtual learning.
All students will automatically be enrolled in face-to-face instruction. Families wishing to register in online instruction must fill out the application and return it by Friday. No late registrations will be accepted.
The first day of school is Aug. 24.
“Bismarck School District is committed to providing a high-quality education for all students while prioritizing the health of our enter school community,” the introduction to the plan states. “We recognize the need for families to have options so they may determine the best learning environment for their student(s).”
Superintendent Jason King said the school district has taken into account the guidelines and recommendations of state and local officials while making the plan. They want to educate the students as best they can while also keeping students and staff safe. He said they are also prepared to change the plan if needed.
The plan has four tiers of operation. At this time, the district will begin the year in Tier 2, which is “COVID protocols in place as outlined in this plan, as well as online option for students.”
Tier 1 is normal school operations without COVID protocols. Tier 3 is blended learning with red/white days, which incorporates face-to-face and virtual learning. Tier 4 is school closure with virtual learning in place for all students.
“Please understand a tier could be skipped based on current conditions and safety recommendations,” the plan says.
According to the plan, possible school closure trigger points are: student absenteeism, when it is not economically prudent to the keep the school open; staff absenteeism, when the number of staff available to supervise and instruct students drop below what is necessary to maintain a safe learning environment; confirmed cases of COVID-19; and to protect the public health and safety as advised by local, state, or federal officials.
Virtual Option
The plan says that all students are expected to attend in-person classes, unless a medical condition of the student or a family member makes it not possible.
If online learning is chosen, the student must remain in the virtual program the whole semester. And students who don’t attend face-to-face classes are not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
Online learning will follow the same academic calendar.
For grades 6-12, if an original course request is not offered in an online setting, the school counselor will work with the student to select an alternate course.
Face-to-Face Option
In-person classes will be taught in the traditional format, but students will also begin using an online platform intermittently throughout the day to become accustomed to the format if a school closure in necessary.
Face coverings are strongly recommended for students and staff. If preferred, staff can bring their own or one will be provided. All food service workers will be required to wear masks in the serving area.
Social distancing will be regularly encouraged, according to the plan, but they cannot guarantee social distancing will take place in classrooms and common spaces. Students and staff are not encouraged to congregate in public spaces like restrooms, break rooms/kitchens, or hallways.
“The District’s goal is to minimize contact through establishing consistent grouping,” the plans say. “Students will have interactions with the same group of students each day to the best of our ability.”
Large gatherings, such as all-school assemblies and school-wide celebrations, will not occur.
For physical education, classes will engage in outdoor activities as much as possible.
No visitors will be allowed in the building without prior approval to begin the year.
Students and staff may be asked screening questions each day prior to arrival at school, but the collection method is still being developed.
“At this time, it is not planned to temperature check students and staff each day up entrance to the school,” the plan says. “If a student visits the nurse, temperature checks and additional screening may be implemented as needed.”
The plan also includes more screening and safety procedures, cleaning procedures, information on student transportation, as well as what will happen if there is a suspected case of COVID-19.
In addition to the plan, the district has also released answers to frequently asked questions.
Registration
New student registration started on Aug. 3 by appointment only. To make an appointment, please reach out to Mrs. Melanie Wright at (573) 734-6111 option 3, or by email at mwright@bismarckr5.org.
Returning student registration for junior/senior high students will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the high school.
School Supplies
A school supply list can be found on the district’s Facebook page. The district was able to use some title funding to buy basic school supplies for students in Pre-K to fifth grade, including paper, pencils, colored pencils, erasers, crayons, markers, dry erase markers, scissors, and glue.
Please note that parents will need to purchase other school necessities, but it is the district's hope that this will lessen the burden on Bismarck R-5 families as it relates to basic school supplies.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
