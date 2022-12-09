Bismarck School District welcomes new board members, sets grad date

The Bismarck Board of Education has two new faces on the board.

Before the November meeting, the board members conducted interviews to fill two vacancies on the board. The two people selected were former St. Francois County Clerk Mark Hedrick and Daniel Holifield, who were sworn in by Superintendent Dr. Michael Silvy at the start of the meeting.

The two men fill seats previously held by Terry Skinner and Matt Dunn. Skinner resigned in October due to accepting a new job which Skinner felt was more time demanding, while Dunn resigned in August due to moving outside of the district.

The board approved the date for the 2022-2023 graduation. Silvy said while the date is a little earlier than normal, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education does not have an issue with seniors ending before the rest of the district. The date approved was May 12.

It was brought up the weekend is the same weekend as Mineral Area College’s graduation and Mother’s Day. With the holiday in mind, roses could potentially be more expensive. High School Principal Abe Warren said he will check with a florist ahead of time to see if a deal can be made since the graduation has nothing to do with Mother’s Day.

Bismarck Elementary School Principal Katie Martinez introduced the school’s student of the month to the board. This month’s student is Gabriel Kinnard. Martinez explained while Kinnard had problems before, the student has done a complete 180.

“It’s a completely different kid, and I absolutely love him,” said Martinez. “He is a bright light here in our school.”

The High School’s Student of the Month was unable to attend the meeting, and will be recognized at the December meeting.

After special recognition was finished, the board heard from Don Forrest with the Education, Governance, and Leadership Association (EGL). Bismarck is in the first round of the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP), which means the plan is due in December.

Forrest explained the association interviewed the staff, and found some of the strengths of the district include just how close-knit the school is, and how much the staff cares about the wellbeing and academic success of the students. The staff also commented frequently on the facilities, according to Forrest, with the main concern being the district needs to provide proactive care and budgeting for facility needs.

“We heard a lot about facilities, and maintenance of facilities,” said Forrest. “We’ve heard good things about your maintenance staff, and then we also heard concerns.”

The board also heard from the two guidance counselors, Ashley Deason at the elementary school and Tabitha Crites at the high school.

Deason said this semester big realization has been the struggle of social skills and coping skills. There are students who may be experiencing issues and have trouble managing emotions in a healthy way, and to help students explore emotions in a healthy way has been small group counselling. This allows for students to work on social skills as well.

Crites spoke next, saying there are 42 students in the high school currently taking 192 hours’ worth of credits in the current semester, between Pre-Calculus A and B, Western Civilization, American History, and computer application classes. There are a total of 280 students at the time of the meeting attending the junior and senior high school, with a senior class of 35 students.

The students are getting lessons from Crites through the advisory classes at least once a month, but occasionally more than depending on homework. Many of the topics revolve around bullying, cyber bullying, and netiquette.

Before COVID, Crites said the program was seeing about three to four students a week for a crisis needing severe attention with topics including suicide and self-harm, but now the program is seeing at least 10 a week now.

The class of 2022 had 41 graduates according to Crites, and 17 of those graduates are actively in college classes, while three are in tech schools. A total of 13 are currently in the workforce, and eight are unknown.

“Some of them just kind of disappear off the radar sometimes, and it’s kind of hard to track that,” said Crites.

A new program this year is the Junior High Walking Club. What started as a request of one student turned into an average of more than 40 kids walking in the morning rather than sitting in the common area.

Warren said the theater club’s first performance went well and they are excited to see what teacher Kaity Conaway brings.

“She’s very passionate about it, and this is something that she brought to us,” said Warren, “and she is going head and shoulders over what she needs to do to get that off the ground, and interest is growing.”

The next Bismarck Board of Education meeting is set for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.