Bismarck schools to get additional CARES Act funds

During the Bismarck Board of Education meeting on last week, Superintendent Jason King announced that the district was receiving an additional $60,000 in CARES Act funding from the St. Francois County Commission.
King said that is on top of the $292,000 the district has already been awarded. The additional funds will be used for technology items, such as servers, TVs, document cameras, webcams, flash drives, and flash drive duplicators, according to King.
“So that absolutely helps the district and especially as we're going through the pandemic,” he said.
King also talked to the board about a couple of opportunities for free food for families in the district.
Every Thursday through the end of the semester, a local church is handing out food from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Bismarck Preschool. For every kid 18 and under, parents will receive seven snacks, seven suppers, and one gallon of milk. Kids do not need to be present, but parents do.
“When I stopped to thank them (Thursday), they had met with 239 families at that time, which was pretty impressive,” King said.
Also at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, Proffer Produce will be offering free food boxes to community members in the parking lot next to the preschool. Boxes include milk, meat, cheese, and more. They have a limited number of boxes, about 150, that go quickly.
“If there's a need out there for our families, these people are rising to the occasion to help out with that,” King added. “So I just wanted to mention how thankful we are for that.”
Parent-teacher conferences are this week and principals Katie Martinez and Abe Warren told the board the precautions they are taking during the pandemic.
At the elementary level, Martinez said each teacher is scheduling appointments with families and they are limiting each meeting to two parents/guardians each. They are also encouraging social distancing and mask wearing.
“We're going to try to keep the meetings under 15 minutes as best we can,” she added, “and we will sanitize in between each family that comes in.”
After the conference, families can choose to attend Title I Reading Night. Kids will get to read a large version of "I’m Not Just a Scribble" by Diane Alber to their parents/guardians, plus get to participate in an activity in the library, see scribble art made by other students, and take home some treats and other activities.
“It's just about diversity and accepting other's differences and things like that,” Martinez said about the book.
They plan to keep the tables for each family spread out in the library.
At the secondary level, Warren said they are only scheduling appointments with families of those students who are struggling, both in-person and online. The other families will be contacted by their student’s advisor, and if they have concerns, they can schedule an appointment.
“Just to kind of keep the traffic down and whatnot,” he added.
At the last meeting, the board made the difficult decision to cancel several Halloween events, including the parade, due to the pandemic. But Martinez let the board know that each class will still be having their Halloween parties on Oct. 30 and students will get to wear their costumes for the last day of Red Ribbon Week.
“I appreciate you guys are putting the work in to still make Halloween good and meaningful for our kids,” King said. “I know it’s a lot different this year.”
Mason Randazzo and Trenton Henson were honored as students of the month.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
