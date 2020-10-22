Bismarck schools to get additional CARES Act funds

“If there's a need out there for our families, these people are rising to the occasion to help out with that,” King added. “So I just wanted to mention how thankful we are for that.”

Parent-teacher conferences are this week and principals Katie Martinez and Abe Warren told the board the precautions they are taking during the pandemic.

At the elementary level, Martinez said each teacher is scheduling appointments with families and they are limiting each meeting to two parents/guardians each. They are also encouraging social distancing and mask wearing.

“We're going to try to keep the meetings under 15 minutes as best we can,” she added, “and we will sanitize in between each family that comes in.”

After the conference, families can choose to attend Title I Reading Night. Kids will get to read a large version of "I’m Not Just a Scribble" by Diane Alber to their parents/guardians, plus get to participate in an activity in the library, see scribble art made by other students, and take home some treats and other activities.

“It's just about diversity and accepting other's differences and things like that,” Martinez said about the book.

They plan to keep the tables for each family spread out in the library.