The Bismarck R-5 School District will be holding preschool and kindergarten screening on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, at Bismarck Elementary.

Families need to call the elementary office at 573-734-6111 to schedule an appointment.

All incoming kindergarteners are required to be screened. On the day of preschool and kindergarten screening, families need to bring their child's birth certificate and immunization record. A parent ID and proof of residence are also required the day of screening.