Bismarck seniors graduate Friday
Bismarck seniors Mercedes Douglas, Alexia Droege, Brooke Cureton, and Chloey Hardy attend their senior award ceremony on Wednesday night. They will graduate on Friday night.

Bismarck High School’s Class of 2021 is set to graduate Friday.

The commencement ceremony for the 28 graduates will be at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

High School Principal Abe Warren said there will be no COVID restrictions, but masks are strongly encouraged.

All of the parking lots at the schools will be open for parking.

Valedictorian Alexia Droege and salutatorian Hunter Grebe will be featured speakers at the ceremony.

Alexia Droege

“I'm excited but I'm also kind of sad because I'm not wanting to leave my second home,” Droege said about graduation. “This has been my second home since I was in pre-K. I'm going to miss all my friends and all the great teachers that we have here.”

She said one of her favorite memories of high school is the senior pranks they just played on Warren, including putting shrines of him around the school.

“He was a good sport about it,” she added.

After graduation, she plans to go to Mineral Area College to study nursing.

Hunter Grebe

Grebe is also going to MAC where he plans to major in film/digital media. He has been a part of the digital media program at UniTec Career Center.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

