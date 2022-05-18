Bismarck set to graduate 42 on Friday

On Friday, the Bismarck Class of 2022 will enter the gymnasium as students and will leave as graduates of the school.

Graduation begins at 7 p.m. at the Bismarck High School Gymnasium with 42 students graduating after four years of hard work and dedication.

Two students have worked especially hard during their time at Bismarck to achieve extra recognition. Valedictorian Elizabeth Dreste and Salutatorian Kaitlyn Smith have put in the work and effort to graduate at the top of the 2022 class.

Dreste plans to attend Saint Louis University to major in Math.

What was Dreste's favorite part of school? When the school put a couch in the college room because it was available for naps.

“I literally arranged my schedule to get sixth hours off just so I could take a nap on that couch every single day,” joked Dreste.

Smith plans to attend Mineral Area College after graduating to get an associate's degree in early childhood education before transferring to Central Methodist University to get a bachelor’s degree. Smith’s favorite part of school has been visiting kindergarten the past three years.

“Now every time I walk in the hallway, I always get anyone from kindergarten to second grade come up to me and hug me and say Miss Caitlin.”

Bismarck High School Principal Abe Warren believes in both Dreste and Smith, and believes the two will continue do well in college. Warren taught both of them for a year while still teaching social studies, and saw just how hard the two had worked.

"Both of them are two of the hardest working students that I've ever had in class," said Warren.

According to Warren, Dreste and Smith both had a good competitive spirit between the two when it came to valedictorian and salutatorian, even in freshman year.

"I just know that they're both doing what they love, and they're both going to do a lot of good things with that. That makes us really proud."

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

