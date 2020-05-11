Bismarck Student of the Month

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced that Ethan Penington is the Bismarck High School Student Teen of the Month for April.
Ethan is the son of Larry and Stephanie Goodman.
Ethan has recorded a GPA of 4.2 while he has been at BHS. He has been name to the Principal Honor Roll numerous times.
Ethan has served as class vice-president and yearbook vice-president. He is member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, FBLA and the BHS Yearbook staff. Ethan has participated in Scholar Bowl, Art Club, Concert Choir, Educational Talent Search, A+ Tutoring, and has taken dual enrollment classes.
He plans to attend Mineral Area College to obtain an associate of arts degree, then transfer to a four-year college. Ethan will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!