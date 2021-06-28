Bismarck students gain new pandemic 'Buddy'

So right before Christmas break, she introduced him while talking to the kids about what kindness is.

“We looked at a picture where there were lots of different people, different sizes, different colors and so we talked about differences and how that's OK,” she said. “And then I told him that I had a special announcement and that I had a friend that wanted to join our Bismarck family. But he was really nervous, because he didn't look like a typical guinea pig.”

Deason showed them a picture of a regular guinea pig and the students got really excited.

“Well, I said, ‘our friend doesn't look like this,’” she told the students. “I said, ‘and he's really nervous, because he's worried that we might be unkind to him or we might make fun of him.’”

She then showed them a picture of the new skinny pig after he was born. Some of the students thought he was cute, some said, “ew, what is that?”

“It was really kind of neat, because it was in the moment, I was able to say, ‘OK, guys, we just talked about kindness,’” she recalled.

She also told them about his extra toes “and how, even though he is different, that's OK, because we all have differences.”