Bismarck students gain new pandemic 'Buddy'

The pandemic has been especially stressful on students and Bismarck Elementary School’s Ashley Deason saw this first-hand during her first year as counselor.
“When they came to school in August, they were, of course, excited to be back,” she said. “But everything was different for them and so I knew that they were under a lot of stress.”
So she had the idea of adopting an animal for her classroom.
“Just in my prior experience with animals, and what I've learned in schooling, is animals can really help relieve a lot of stress for not only students, but adults as well,” she added.
So she talked to Principal Katie Martinez about it and wrote up a proposal for Superintendent Jason King, which he approved.
Through her research, Deason decided to go with a guinea pig.
But not just a regular one, a skinny pig. A skinny pig is hairless, except for some hair on its nose and paws.
The skinny pig that she chose also has extra toes.
She figured this kind of guinea pig would not only be good for stress relief but also a teaching tool.
“I knew there were so many ways that he could be used to help educate the kids about kindness and acceptance and diversity,” she explained.
So right before Christmas break, she introduced him while talking to the kids about what kindness is.
“We looked at a picture where there were lots of different people, different sizes, different colors and so we talked about differences and how that's OK,” she said. “And then I told him that I had a special announcement and that I had a friend that wanted to join our Bismarck family. But he was really nervous, because he didn't look like a typical guinea pig.”
Deason showed them a picture of a regular guinea pig and the students got really excited.
“Well, I said, ‘our friend doesn't look like this,’” she told the students. “I said, ‘and he's really nervous, because he's worried that we might be unkind to him or we might make fun of him.’”
She then showed them a picture of the new skinny pig after he was born. Some of the students thought he was cute, some said, “ew, what is that?”
“It was really kind of neat, because it was in the moment, I was able to say, ‘OK, guys, we just talked about kindness,’” she recalled.
She also told them about his extra toes “and how, even though he is different, that's OK, because we all have differences.”
They also got to vote for his name. Their choices were Dutter, his name given at birth, Buddy, and Groot. The students voted for Buddy.
So Buddy joined the students at Bismarck after Christmas break.
During the day, he stays in a cage in Deason’s classroom. At night, he goes home with her and joins his other guinea pig siblings.
The students have embraced him. They feed him snacks and love to watch his popcorn jump when he gets excited. They also brought him valentines for Valentine’s Day.
Buddy also helps them learn more about different animals and about respect and responsibility.
And Deason has seen him have a calming effect on them.
“I've got students I check in with regularly that have anxiety and are just going through a lot of different stressors,” she said. “And so just being able to interact with him, relieves a lot of that stress.”
She said he has also helped out with student who get dysregulated in the classroom and shut down completely.
“So when I go into check on them, for some of the students, all I have to say is, ‘do you want to go visit Buddy,’” she explained. “That kind of helps them to transition out of the classroom for a little bit of a break and then they'll come in here.”
Most of the time, they aren’t ready to talk with Deason right away, but after spending some time with Buddy and feeding him a snack, they are ready.
“We've had life happen with kids, either stressors at home or experiencing the loss of a loved one,” she said. “Sometimes just them coming in here and sitting on the couch and either talking to Buddy or getting to hold him while we talk is just calming.
“I feel like he's really made a big difference with them.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.