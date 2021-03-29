Bismarck superintendent proud of staff during pandemic

Bismarck School District teachers and staff members had the opportunity to get their first dose of the COVID-19 last week, exactly one year after the district had to shut its door due to the pandemic.

“Probably one (anniversary) that those of us who are employees here will never forget,” Superintendent Jason King said, “and what it was like coming in that first day and the place being empty here in March. Just kind of a heartbreaking thing.”

At the recent Board of Education meeting, King said he is proud of how hard the teachers and staff have worked to keep the doors open this year, something he thought would be impossible.

“We have not had to close,” he explained. “We've not had to shut down. We've had to do minimal modification of our schedule compared to what we've seen in other places.”

King also credited Bismarck’s technology department for helping the district be prepared for virtual learning.