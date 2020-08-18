Bismarck switches up open house to reduce traffic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bismarck School District Open House will be different this year. Face-to-face will only be for students transitioning into Pre-K, Kindergarten, sixth grade, and students new to Bismarck.
A walk-through open house will be conducted for these students from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
- They ask that students with last names starting with A-F attend from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- They ask that students with last names starting with G-Z attend from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- If parents are accompanying their child to the House, they are requesting that only one parent attend with each child. This will allow the schools to reduce the number of visitors in the building at one time.
"Thank you for doing your part to keep our building, students, and staff safe," the school's Facebook update said. "Please reach out to your building administrator with any questions you might have."
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.