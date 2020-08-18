You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck switches up open house to reduce traffic
0 comments
alert top story

Bismarck switches up open house to reduce traffic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck switches up open house to reduce traffic

The Bismarck School District will have an open house on Thursday night for transitioning students.

 File Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bismarck School District Open House will be different this year. Face-to-face will only be for students transitioning into Pre-K, Kindergarten, sixth grade, and students new to Bismarck.

A walk-through open house will be conducted for these students from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In addition, parents are asked to be mindful of the following guidelines put in place to reduce the number of visitors in the building at a given time:
  • They ask that students with last names starting with A-F attend from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • They ask that students with last names starting with G-Z attend from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • If parents are accompanying their child to the House,  they are requesting that only one parent attend with each child. This will allow the schools to reduce the number of visitors in the building at one time.

"Thank you for doing your part to keep our building, students, and staff safe," the school's Facebook update said. "Please reach out to your building administrator with any questions you might have."

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News