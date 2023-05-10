On Friday, the Bismarck Class of 2023 will enter the gymnasium as students and leave as graduates.

Graduation begins at 7 p.m. at the Bismarck High School Gymnasium, where 33 students are graduating after four years of hard work and dedication.

Two students have worked especially hard during their time at Bismarck to achieve extra recognition. Valedictorian Janson King and Salutatorian Alyssa Freeman have put in the work and effort to graduate at the top of the 2023 class. On a scale of 4.0, King’s GPA was 5.219 and Freeman’s was 5.002.

King, the daughter of Jason and Janna King, is the vice president of her senior class, cross-country team captain, basketball team captain, and also played softball and ran track. She has served as president of student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Students for Life. She was National Honor Society vice president, and was also a member of Pep Club.

King said her accomplishments are due to God and family.

“The motivation and encouragement from my family, friends, and community has pushed me to excel academically,” she said. “Along with this, God has given me opportunities to succeed, and I would not be where I am today without His grace.”

Once she leaves the halls of Bismarck High School, she will be entering the campus of Mineral Area College to study nursing in her pursuit to become a nurse practitioner specializing in oncology.

“I found that I have many opportunities to better myself through MAC's athletic and academic programs,” she said. “I am excited to run for MAC's cross country team, and gain a high-quality education through their nursing program.”

Of the lessons she learned in high school, she said, one stood out the most.

“I learned that popularity isn't as important as it seems. Once you graduate, people will remember how you made them feel: Not how popular you were,” she said.

Freeman is the daughter of Tim and Hilary Freeman, and she is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Pep Club, and Varsity Volleyball. She was captain of the Varsity Volleyball Team, president of National Honor Society, and is president of her senior class.

Her teachers and her family are who Freeman credits for helping her achieve all she has accomplished.

“My family and teachers began pushing me from a young age, and because of this, success has always been important to me,” she said. “I strive to be the best I can be.”

Freeman will also attending Mineral Area College to study nursing, in hopes of continuing her education with a bachelor’s of science in nursing degree while working as a nurse in an operating room.

“Because I have grown up so close to MAC, I have been able to see the presence that they have in our community,” she said. “Over the last year, I have gone to MAC for in-person classes and was able to see the type of environment that they foster, and picture myself continuing my education there after graduating high school.”

Freeman indicated, one of her biggest takeaways from high school was how important her independence was.

“In high school, I learned that you are usually better off on your own. You should focus on your school work and future, and not sweat the small stuff,” she said.