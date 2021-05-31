Bismarck wraps up school year with board meeting

During the recent Board of Education meeting, Bismarck School District Superintendent Jason King reflected back on a year of education during a pandemic.
He remembered the second day of school, when the district was almost forced to move to virtual education after 10 staff were going to have to quarantine.
“We were able to find a way to stay here,” he added. “The neat thing about our district is every day, all year long, this year, kids had the opportunity for face-to-face instruction.
"We had kids who chose the virtual route, families that chose that, which was fine. That was the right thing for them. But the opportunity was there.”
A lot of school district across the nation can’t say that.
“That's not me; that's our staff,” he continued. “That’s our staff that wanted to have our kids (here). I will just say that across the nation, schools are taking a beating; teachers are taking the beating. I don't think they're looking at St. Francois County. I don’t think they’re looking at Bismarck because we wanted our kids here. We wanted them here. This is the place for them and they’re better for it.”
Virtual education is a valuable tool, King said, but it’s abundantly clear that a computer will never replace teachers.
“How do you replace someone loving on the kids, knowing where they are emotionally, knowing where they are socially and what's going on in their life, pushing them to be better each and every day?” he asked. “You can't do through a computer.
"It's just not going to happen. I think we've seen that all across the nation. We've seen that here at Bismarck. We really have a special staff here. Their hearts are in the right place. They want what is right for the kids and they've done a fantastic job.”
In other business during the meeting, the board approved the nursing report from school nurse Rylie Grundmann, in which she said she had about 4,000 student visits this year.
King said he is especially appreciative of Grundmann and all of the extra work she had to put in with COVID this year.
“I think it's fair to say we would not have been in session as long as we have without having her backing us up and doing the things that she does,” he added.
King also gave the board an update on the all-school reunion this year, which will be on Sept. 11. The district’s Hall of Fame selection committee met this month and decided to elect local State Senator Elaine Freeman Gannon in this year.
“She is, of course, a graduate from Bismarck,” he said. “(She has) a 32-year career in education. After that, she served Missouri in the House of Representatives. She's currently serving as a state senator for Missouri and still has strong ties here in the Bismarck area.”
The board approved the selection.
The board also approved a $1,000 donation to the City of Bismarck for Freedom Fest.
In her report, Elementary School Principal Katie Martinez said the last week was crazy with activities for the students, including a glow dance and play day. They also had a water balloon fight for all the students who hit their benchmarks. She estimated they went through 3,000 water balloons in 15 minutes.
“I'm most proud of the amount of students that benchmarked,” he said. “If you saw what we did at the beginning of the year and our results here at the end, it's been a tremendous improvement.
"Everybody was worried about what kind of impact COVID would have. The teachers are amazing and the kids worked hard and I’m just really proud of them.”
High School Principal Abe Warren also had good news about benchmarks. He said three of the grade levels impressively surpassed their reading benchmarks.
“They worked hard through a crazy year and were able to meet those goals,” he added.
Students of the month for May were also recognized at the meeting. Faith Pepmeyer was honored for elementary school and Ashleigh Foxworth for high school.
Laura Gilliam and Stacey Burge were honored as the employees of the quarter.
