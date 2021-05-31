Bismarck wraps up school year with board meeting

“How do you replace someone loving on the kids, knowing where they are emotionally, knowing where they are socially and what's going on in their life, pushing them to be better each and every day?” he asked. “You can't do through a computer.

"It's just not going to happen. I think we've seen that all across the nation. We've seen that here at Bismarck. We really have a special staff here. Their hearts are in the right place. They want what is right for the kids and they've done a fantastic job.”

In other business during the meeting, the board approved the nursing report from school nurse Rylie Grundmann, in which she said she had about 4,000 student visits this year.

King said he is especially appreciative of Grundmann and all of the extra work she had to put in with COVID this year.

“I think it's fair to say we would not have been in session as long as we have without having her backing us up and doing the things that she does,” he added.

King also gave the board an update on the all-school reunion this year, which will be on Sept. 11. The district’s Hall of Fame selection committee met this month and decided to elect local State Senator Elaine Freeman Gannon in this year.