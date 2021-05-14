Bismarck's Williams honored by Farmington Elks

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced Austin Williams is the Teen of the Month for May at Bismarck High School.
Austin is the son of Michelle Williams of Bismarck.
He has a GPA of 3.43 and has scored advanced in MAP and EOC testing. He currently works at Sonic and Taco Bell. He will enlist in the military in the near future and plans to study welding. Austin will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded this summer.
