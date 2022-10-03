Board approves adoption of Career Ladder

The Bismarck Board of Education met in September to discuss items relating to the schools, as well as talk about old business from the previous meeting.

The board started the meeting with an introduction to the two Student of the Month recipients. The elementary school principal, Katie Martinez, introduced Mason Hedrick, saying Hedrick is a role model for other students.

“Mason is very soft spoken and polite,” explained Martinez. “He always follows school expectations and exhibits our character traits daily.”

Abe Warren, the junior high and high school principal, introduced Troy Dean, who Warren said is a new student to the district this year. Warren said the teacher who nominated Dean said the student has quickly made friends and found his groove in the classroom by being an active participant. Dean is also eager to help those around him and always has a positive attitude.

“The first week of school, Troy gave a student a pack of paper to put in his binder, because he had extra, and the student had the wrong type of paper,” said Warren. “He did this without hesitation, and did not even know others saw him do it.”

Warren continued on, saying from what he hears this is a common occurrence from Dean.

After the board recognized the two students, the board approved the consent agenda including the minutes for the tax rate hearing meeting, as well as hiring two new employees.

Under old business was the need to purchase a replacement water heater. At the previous meeting, the board discussed whether to purchase a 50-gallon water heater or a tankless water heater, which would require water softener. Superintendent Michael Silvey started the discussion saying the district has received a new bid.

The last quote, according to Silvey, listed a 50-gallon, gas-powered water heater at $7,016, while the tankless water heater was at $8,750. The new quote, from Raider Mechanical, has a 50-gallon residential water heater at $3,396 including installation, or a 75-gallon commercial water heater at $4,587 installed.

Originally, the district had been leaning toward a tankless water heater due to not using much hot water in the facility.

School board member Matt Franklin said he was wondering if it is almost worth to get the 75-gallon commercial water gallon, as it has a warranty. The 75-gallon is built studier than the 50-gallon, and the water recovery time is different between the two.

Member Sally Colwell said if the district is not using 50 gallons, it is not going to go through 75 gallons. She said 99% of the time where people are using the hot water is in the restroom, and most people are not going to wait for the hot water as it would have to run.

The board approved buying a 50-gallon water heater for $3,396 from Raider Mechanical.

The next topic discussed included updates to the policy and regulations. Silvey stated the majority of the policy changes were mandatory, but a few were highly recommended. The changes include school board elections, substitute teacher employment, dual credit scholarships, and more while the changes to regulations included changes to admission and tuition, student allergy prevention and response, as well as virtual education and more.

In other business, the board:

Discussed and approved the revival of career ladder. The school district had previously offered the option of participating in career ladder, but not in the last couple years or so. The board approved the Career Ladder Plan for the 2022-2022 school year, which would start each eligible employee on Stage One, with an exception to any teacher who has earned previous Career Ladder stages at Bismarck School can be placed on their qualifying stage.

Approved the hiring of Education Governance Leadership for consulting services in updating the district’s CSIP.

Set the next meeting’s date and time for Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.