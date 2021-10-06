Board hears review on enrollment

The board also approved updating the MSBA policy concerning the definition of family.

“OK, so this is just another one of those policies that we've gone through and we want to make consistent with our actual MCEE North County policy and what we've had in place. And within that policy, what we are asking to be revised is the definition of family. And if you notice, we include anyone who was within the home,” she said. “The family dynamic has changed dramatically over the years. And so we feel that bereavement leave should include those types of families, diverse types of situations that we have. We just made it generalized and tried to be considerate of immediate family.”

Bockman said a second round of bond projects was discussed at a meeting with Brockmiller, now that the summer projects were all but completely finished. The many projects would include major roof replacements, HVAC replacements, replacing kitchen equipment on all five campuses, and ADA equipment replacement on elementary playgrounds. Bockman said last summer’s projects came in under budget.

Assistant Superintendents Jason Samples and Dr. Brandon Gregory gave reports regarding the many hats they wear, with Samples reporting on elementary and intermediate schools, and Gregory giving a roundup of middle and high schools.

