Board hears review on enrollment

The North County Board of Education heard a variety of reports from its administrators, an update on construction and reviewed enrollment numbers at its recent meeting.
Superintendent Katie Bockman confirmed the student enrollment number had dropped this year. Sixteen years ago, she said, they had an enrollment figure of more than 3,400. It’s not hovering at about 2,800.
“So if you look at our enrollment numbers, you'll see the evidence is there before us,” she said. “But we have known was coming for the last several years. Our enrollment again has declined. We were down to 2,792, (although) I think we came up to 2,798 today again, but it is still low.”
First day attendance, on the other hand, was good, she said.
“You can see in the report, we had overall 94% attendance on the first day of school, that's actually excellent, that means that a lot of kids didn't leave without withdrawing. Kids are being responsible and parents are openly communicating as to whether students intend on attending this year,” she said. “However, our enrollment is down, and we have to take a look at that overall.”
Board President Randy Hubbard expressed mild surprise, since the pre-K program was expanded this year.
“So what's interesting about pre K and kindergarten numbers, their group is very strong. Our gap where we see the lowest number of students, it's grades 3-6, so that's where we have a smaller number of students,” Bockman said. “It kind of comes up a bit in middle school and high school, those are pretty stable numbers, we're used to hovering around the 900 mark for high school, 450-500 in middle school, but intermediate numbers, their enrollment has declined.”
The board also approved updating the MSBA policy concerning the definition of family.
“OK, so this is just another one of those policies that we've gone through and we want to make consistent with our actual MCEE North County policy and what we've had in place. And within that policy, what we are asking to be revised is the definition of family. And if you notice, we include anyone who was within the home,” she said. “The family dynamic has changed dramatically over the years. And so we feel that bereavement leave should include those types of families, diverse types of situations that we have. We just made it generalized and tried to be considerate of immediate family.”
Bockman said a second round of bond projects was discussed at a meeting with Brockmiller, now that the summer projects were all but completely finished. The many projects would include major roof replacements, HVAC replacements, replacing kitchen equipment on all five campuses, and ADA equipment replacement on elementary playgrounds. Bockman said last summer’s projects came in under budget.
Assistant Superintendents Jason Samples and Dr. Brandon Gregory gave reports regarding the many hats they wear, with Samples reporting on elementary and intermediate schools, and Gregory giving a roundup of middle and high schools.
Samples said when he talks with the elementary and intermediate school staff and faculty, he hears they’re getting into the flow of the school year in a positive way. There are morning affirmations and reminders to students regarding their ability to succeed, their responsibility to speak kindly and control their actions, and reassurance that every adult in the building wants to help them do well because they care. He said it’s done wonders to improve general behaviors.
The primary school was getting ready for the Scholastic Book Fair, which normally is helped by parent volunteers.
“Know, parents, we miss you,” Samples said. Along the lines of reading, a new approach is being taken to help about two dozen students who are just on the cusp of reading at grade level.
At Parkside Elementary, special efforts are being made to meet a shortage of substitute teachers, as well as work with quarantining students and employees. Staff also was trained to help students in crisis with Safety Crisis Management practices.
“Right now they’re helping teach de-escalation techniques and ways to just be the calm in the storm, if need be,” Samples said.
Samples said there are two new parent educators with Parents as Teachers who have completed and passed their birth-to-three-years and three-to-five-years training for the State of Missouri. Samples said it’s possible for parents of future North County students to sign up for this extra help in gauging their children’s development, making sure they get off to a great start in life. Parents can sign up on Facebook or through the North County School District web page.
Finally, Samples expressed appreciation to the transportation department for all their work in making sure kids get “to and from” safely, whether it’s the morning, afternoon or evening commute, a field trip or sporting event.
Gregory reported that the Missouri Department of Conservation was planning to visit the middle school with trees to replace the invasive Bradford pears that were ripped out as part of the construction plans. The trees were paid for through an MDC grant available to quasi-governmental entities wanting to replace invasive species with more appropriate plantings. Students were chosen to help plant the trees.
Title V funds were released to the secondary buildings, and remaining projectors are going to be replaced with smart TVs. He said tutoring is going to be made available before school and at night time to help students catch up due to absences, quarantines or time missed last year. He said students are also being encouraged to take control of their own academic futures, and being given the opportunity to once a month assess what they’re missing in the core classes so they can be given extra help to get caught up.
Gregory gave an overview of the many athletic activities coming along, as well as the sterling way the cheerleaders have been comporting themselves at away games, helping to clean up the stands or taking care of the facilities.
Finally, UniTec Career Center has been inviting civic groups and the county commission members to tour their facility and familiarize themselves with what the vocational technical school can offer. Primary school students and UniTec students are also forming partnerships in career exploration.
In other news:
- The board tentatively approved the Raiderettes trip to NDA Nationals Competition. While the contest isn’t until March, the students need ample time to raise money for travel and competition. The board gave its approval contingent on travel conditions as regard to the pandemic.
- Heard open-house reports for the different schools. The lower grades, as predicted by Bockman, were well attended by parents, with progressively less parental involvement as the grades advanced.
- The board unanimously approved changing the board meeting to 6 p.m. Oct. 19, to accommodate board schedules.
