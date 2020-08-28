Bond issue projects underway

“Truman Auditorium, most of the renovation is complete. It was completed last school year, but we do have the upper level mezzanine seats that will be replaced. They will match the lower level, so it will end up being a complete renovation. I can’t be more proud of being able to redesign and renovate this facility with state of the art lighting, sound and seating for the students. It’s the oldest building in the district and it’s a fantastic renovation.”