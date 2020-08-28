Bond issue projects underway

Farmington School Superintendent Matt Ruble reported on the bond issue projects currently underway at the regular school board meeting held at Truman Auditorium last week.
“I’m glad to present this to everyone,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve had a busy summer; that continues into the last stages into the school year.
“Truman Auditorium, most of the renovation is complete. It was completed last school year, but we do have the upper level mezzanine seats that will be replaced. They will match the lower level, so it will end up being a complete renovation. I can’t be more proud of being able to redesign and renovate this facility with state of the art lighting, sound and seating for the students. It’s the oldest building in the district and it’s a fantastic renovation.”
Ruble noted that throughout the district, all lights have been replaced with LED lighting for more efficiency and light quality. He then listed the work done on each building and its progress.
- Washington-Franklin — Secure front entry and office renovation, along with parking lot renovation is complete.
- Jefferson — Secure front entry and SRO office completed. Library addition complete except furniture and separation wall. Internal classroom renovations and additional restrooms complete.
- Roosevelt — Secure front entry modifications and cafeteria safety upgrades complete. Hard space playground addition is complete.
- Lincoln — HVAC system upgrade, partial roof replacement and parking lot expansion is complete.
- High School — Secure front entry modifications and cafeteria safety upgrades complete. Internal classroom renovations and furniture and roof replacement complete. Band/choir equipment complete. Activities space building, closed on land and in final phase of building and site plans. HVAC renovation complete except Science and English wings. Stadium renovation and parking lot renovation are still in progress.
- Dayse Baker Center — Secure front entry modifications and front office renovation is complete. Internal classroom and meeting room renovation complete.
“We’re excited about all that progress and definitely appreciate the projects that our maintenance and custodial and tech departments took on to make those possible,” Ruble said.
Ruble then announced that the district is just over a million dollars under budget on the bond issue renovations.
“We will begin to have conversations related to how we can spend the rest of that money and still fit that into the bond issue that was already passed. We’ll be having more of those conversations here in the coming weeks to a month.”
The next Farmington School Board regular session will be held on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Truman Auditorium.
