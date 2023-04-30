Touching the past and inspiring the future.

That’s what a very special group of ladies have done and continue to do.

These nine women are part of Saturday’s extraordinary event at The Space Museum and Grissom Center. Tickets are still available but are limited.

“Show Me Space: Women in Space” showcases a spectacular lineup of retired NASA astronauts, technicians and support crew. This special event highlights the groundbreaking impact these women have had on space exploration in the nation.

“Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to immerse yourself in space history and meet actual NASA astronauts and personnel who have made spaceflight possible,” said Earl Mullins, president and founder of The Space Museum and Grissom Center.

Limited tickets for the “Women in Space” event are still available. Tickets are $50 for ages 6 and up (children 5 and under are free) and may be purchased online at www.space-mo.org/event. Tickets are $60 on Saturday while supplies last.

The cost of admission includes a light lunch, book signings, outdoor activities, hands-on experiences, meet-and-greet opportunities, and admission to the museum’s galleries all weekend from May 5-7.

In addition, retired NASA Spacesuit Technician Sharon McDougle will read from her informative-yet-imaginative, 28-page children’s book “Suit Up for Launch with Shay!” and sign books.

Eileen Collins will sign copies of her book “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission.”

In addition to McDougle and Collins, others will sign their books, including author Karen Gibson with “Women in Space: 23 Stories of First Flights, Scientific Missions, and Gravity-Breaking Adventures”; Nicole Stott with “Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet—And Our Mission to Protect It”; and Jerry Ross with “Spacewalker: My Journey in Space and Faith as NASA’s Record-Setting Frequent Flyer.”

Dr. Liz Warren, director of research for Blue Origin, will sell and sign flying rocket kits modeled after the New Shepard, a launch vehicle developed for space tourism by Blue Origin. New Shepard is named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space.

Dr. Linda Godwin, retired NASA astronaut, and Dr. Warren will sign photos for $10 each.

Visitors will have the opportunity to create a free postcard that will travel to space on a future Blue Origin rocket launch and have the postcard returned to them through the mail.

“Women in Space” takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity for meet-and-greets with NASA astronauts and spaceflight personnel.

The street in front of The Space Museum and Grissom Center will be closed on Saturday. Parking is available at the nearby bank and church parking lots located near the museum.

When attendees first arrive at the event, they should purchase tickets or check in to receive their wristbands for tickets they’ve already purchased. This can be done at the booth set up in the brick courtyard between Heritage Hall and the original museum location.

Once attendees have checked in at the booth, they will receive an agenda of the day’s activities.

Headlining this spectacular event is a panel of incredible and accomplished women who have helped shape spaceflight history: Eileen Collins, retired NASA astronaut; Dr. Linda Godwin, retired NASA astronaut; Nicole Stott, retired NASA astronaut; Dr. Liz Warren, director of research for Blue Origin; Sharon McDougle, retired NASA spacesuit technician; Amy Ross, NASA spacesuit designer; Karen Ross, retired space shuttle food and product support manager; Megan Shutika, International Space Station EVA flight director; and Karen Gibson, author of “Women in Space” and other published works. Other guests include early McDonnell Douglas aerospace engineers and Lowell Grissom, brother of NASA Astronaut Lowell Grissom.

Collins is the keynote speaker of the event.

Mullins said the idea for the “Women in Space” event came from one of the space museum’s board members, Lou Mavros. He is a retired engineer who worked for Convair which helped to develop the Atlas missile used in the Mercury space program. He later became the leader of the ground support crew for the space shuttle Oms engine pods.

“Lou was very insistent that women have not been acknowledged for their efforts in space flight,” said Mullins. “Our team thought it was a great idea and we started putting it together. We’ve been working on planning this event for more than a year.”

The museum’s staff members have also created a display at the facility to showcase women in space.

“Most people don’t realize how many women have flown in space,” said Mullins. “I think as of today, 75 women have flown in space. But there have been many, many more who have also had an impact on aerospace programs. We wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”

Mullins said the staff are expecting a large crowd for Saturday’s event, so it’s important to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

In addition to meeting the nine women, Mullins said he’s excited about the Q&A session with the panel of guests.

“I hope it’s lively and the audience asks lots of great questions,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a great time.”

The Space Museum and Grissom Center are located at 118 East School Street in Bonne Terre. Visit www.space-mo.org for more information.