Book vending machine a new highlight for Arcadia Valley Elementary

According to Beard, many of the students might not always have access to their very own books or may not always have the resources to purchase their own books.

“Checking out books at our school library and our wonderful Ozark Regional Library is fantastic for kids,” he continued. “However, there is something about having books that are your very own that feels special.”

The district’s desire, he said, is for all the students to have special connections to books and to reading.

“It is a skill that is so fundamental to the education we do every day,” he added. “How fun is it to do something good in school and get to head over to a vending machine, put a coin in, and get to pick your very own book!”

Students can even choose a book written by an Arcadia Valley graduate. “Maggie the monkey photographer” was written by Shauna Usher.

“She came on (Oct. 1) and read it to our kindergartners, so we're getting ready to put her book in there as well,” Wilson said.

Beard said the vending machine was purchased with district funds.

“We plan to seek out other financial resources to help us keep it stocked up with great books over the years and to give even more opportunities for kids to earn free books,” he said.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

