Book vending machine a new highlight for Arcadia Valley Elementary

There’s a new vending machine at Arcadia Valley Elementary School that is creating quite the buzz with students this school year.
Instead of snacks or drinks, it dispenses books.
“That was just kind of the buzz at open house and to starting the school year,” Principal Stephanie Wilson said. “They all just kind of walked by like, ‘oh, how do I how do I get one of those?’”
Students are able to choose a free book from the Tiger book vending machine when they complete reading goals.
“One reason we purchased the book vending machine was to create more buzz around reading,” Superintendent Dr. Brian Beard said. “We want our kids to fall in love with reading when they are young.”
Wilson said the reading incentives it is tied to look different for each grade level. In kindergarten, that might be through bubble gum sight words. In first grade, it could be through sight words or finishing a book.
“As they get in older grades, then we try to tie it to AR goals with our accelerated reader program by reaching certain numbers of points within their goals, like when they make it to the 25-point club or the 50-point club, or 75 or 100 points,” she explained. “So they're able to earn those by reading and then they can take a quiz. And if they pass that quiz after reading the book, that's how they earn their points or their coins. The coins are what buys the vending machine books.”
According to Beard, many of the students might not always have access to their very own books or may not always have the resources to purchase their own books.
“Checking out books at our school library and our wonderful Ozark Regional Library is fantastic for kids,” he continued. “However, there is something about having books that are your very own that feels special.”
The district’s desire, he said, is for all the students to have special connections to books and to reading.
“It is a skill that is so fundamental to the education we do every day,” he added. “How fun is it to do something good in school and get to head over to a vending machine, put a coin in, and get to pick your very own book!”
Students can even choose a book written by an Arcadia Valley graduate. “Maggie the monkey photographer” was written by Shauna Usher.
“She came on (Oct. 1) and read it to our kindergartners, so we're getting ready to put her book in there as well,” Wilson said.
Beard said the vending machine was purchased with district funds.
“We plan to seek out other financial resources to help us keep it stocked up with great books over the years and to give even more opportunities for kids to earn free books,” he said.
